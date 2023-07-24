Manchester United ignoring Kylian Mbappe availability & Harry Kane pursuit to focus on Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United are focusing all their attention on Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund, despite the possibility of signing Kylian Mbappe or Harry Kane.

Man Utd target Atalanta's Hojlund

Focus on resolving striker issues

No negotiations for Mbappe or Kane

WHAT HAPPENED: United have been keen on securing the services of striker Hojlund for a number of weeks. The club is determined to address its long-standing issues up front, and the Danish star has emerged as a prime target. However, negotiations over the transfer fee have been protracted, causing some delay in finalising the deal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite speculation linking United with high-profile stars like Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe, who is available for transfer, and Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur, the club's primary focus remains on securing Hojlund from Atalanta, according to Fabrizio Romano.

AND WHAT'S MORE: United had considered Frankfurt's Randal Kolo-Muani as an alternative target. However, they are now expected to push for the Hojlund deal once again in the coming week, signalling their commitment to landing the Atalanta forward.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT: United are expected to submit an official bid for Hojlund soon, aiming to finalise the deal and bolster their attack ahead of the new season. The club will continue to closely monitor the situation and work towards resolving the negotiations to secure the talented striker's signature.