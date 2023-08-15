Man Utd vs Wolves officials dropped for next round of Premier League fixtures after PGMOL apologises for failure to award penalty after Andre Onana challenge

The match officials from Manchester United's win over Wolves have been dropped after failing to award a penalty against Andre Onana.

  • Wolves denied penalty in Man Utd loss
  • Onana took out Kalajdzic but VAR didn't intervene
  • Officials Hooper and Salisbury dropped as a result

WHAT HAPPENED? Wolves were denied a late penalty in their 1-0 defeat to United at Old Trafford on Monday despite keeper Andre Onana taking out striker Sasa Kalajdzic. Manager Gary O'Neil was furious about the decision, and said that Jon Moss, referees' manager at the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), told him this was a blatant spot-kick, while PGMOL chief Howard Webb reportedly contacted Wolves to apologise for the mistake. Now, referee Simon Hooper and Michael Salisbury, who was on VAR duty, will not be included in the referee appointments for next weekend's Premier League games. VAR assistant Richard West has also been dropped.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This is the second time Salisbury has been stood down this year as back in April, he decided not to award Brighton a penalty in their controversial 2-1 defeat to Tottenham. Webb spoke before the season about his desire to drive up standards and reduce high-profile mistakes but a big error has already happened on the opening weekend.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Andre Onana Manchester United 2023-24GettyO'Neil-WolvesGettyHooper-PLGetty

WHAT NEXT? The two officials will have to wait and see when they are allowed to referee matches again. Salisbury was previously taken off VAR duties for more than three weeks after his errors in the Spurs match.

