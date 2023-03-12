Manchester United vs Southampton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Man United against Southampton in the Premier League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Manchester United will be looking to respond to the humiliating 7-0 loss at Anfield in the Premier League as they play host to strugglers Southampton at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Red Devils have won their last four home games in all competitions following the 4-1 thumping of Real Betis in their Europa League first-leg tie on Thursday. However, the scathing defeat against Liverpool in the league has left a huge dent in Erik ten Hag's quadruple hopes.

The Saints, who got off from the bottom of the Premier League standings with a 1-0 win over Leicester City last weekend, have also beaten Chelsea in their last three league outings and will have an eye on claiming United's scalp in their battle for survival.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Man Utd vs Southampton date & kick-off time

Game: Manchester United vs Southampton Date: March 12, 2023 Kick-off: 9am ET, 3pm GMT, 8:30pm IST Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

How to watch Man Utd vs Southampton on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on Peacock Premium.

The Premier League game between Manchester United and Southampton has not been selected to be televised live on TV or online in the United Kingdom (UK). However, both clubs will provide match updates on their respective apps, with live radio commentary available for the full 90 minutes.

Alternately, BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra will have live commentary of the game from 1:55 pm GMT.

In India, the Star Sports network has the rights to show the Premier League, with streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A Peacock Premium UK N/A N/A India Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD Disney+ Hotstar

Man Utd team news & squad

With Donny van de Beek and Christian Eriksen being out injured on a long-term basis the familiar bit of team news, Anthony Martial has made it back to full training and would be available for selection.

Marcel Sabitzer is doubtful after missing the Betis game, while Bruno Fernandes should continue wearing the captain's armband in midfield.

Harry Maguire could return to the XI as Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Tyrell Malacia are likely to displace Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw in the full-back positions.

Man Utd possible XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst

Position Players Goalkeepers De Gea, Butland, Heaton Defenders Martinez, Varane, Maguire, Lindelof, Jones, Shaw, Malacia, Williams, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka Midfielders Casemiro, McTominay, Sabitzer, Fred, Fernandes, Pellistri Forwards Rashford, Elanga, Garnacho, Antony, Sancho, Martial, Weghorst

Southampton team news & squad

Carlos Alcaraz suffered a knee sprain during a knee slide celebration in the win over Leicester but is deemed fit to start in attack against United.

Valentino Livramento and Juan Larios are unavailable due to injuries, and Southampton boss Ruben Selles will most probably make no changes to his winning XI but Saints skipper James Ward-Prowse is under scrutiny after missing a penalty last Saturday.

Southampton possible XI: Bazunu; Maitland-Niles, Bella-Kotchap, Bednarek, Walker-Peters; Ward-Prowse, Lavia; Walcott, Alcaraz, Sulemana; Adams