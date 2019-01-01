Man Utd Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Wolves

Everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League clash at Molineux on Tuesday

After an unconvincing victory over on Saturday, have a revenge mission ahead of them at on Tuesday as they look to reclaim their place in the top four.

United were knocked out of the by Nuno Espirito Santo's side at Molineux little more than two weeks ago, and they will need to improve on a performance that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer called the worst of his reign if they are to get a better result this time around and keep the pressure on , and .

Man Utd Injuries

Alexis Sanchez is still out with a knee injury and Antonio has also been ruled out of the trip to the West Midlands despite returning recently for .

Eric Bailly and Matteo Darmian will also miss out, but there is good news too after Anthony Martial was given the all-clear following an injury which forced him off during the second half of Saturday's win over Watford.

Romelu Lukaku will travel despite having not made it off the bench at Old Trafford after a foot problem, and Victor Lindelof will play having been given the day off for personal reasons against Watford.

Man Utd Suspensions

Luke Shaw remains one yellow card short of a two-match ban, although he will be free from suspension worries if he escapes a booking on Tuesday as the second amnesty of the season kicks in after 32 league games.

Man Utd Potential Starting Line-Up

While Romelu Lukaku could come back into his thinking, Solskjaer may well give his favoured front three of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard a run-out on Tuesday.

Martial and Rashford both started and scored on Saturday, while Lingard came on to provide an assist for the international.

There ought to be no surprises in midfield, but there could be a late call on which centre-back pairing to select now that Victor Lindelof is back available. Phil Jones and Chris Smalling were both impressive at the weekend and Marcos Rojo returned after more than three months out, giving Solskjaer plenty of options to choose from.

Article continues below

Wolves Team News

Nuno Espirito Santo has the luxury of a relatively injury-free squad to choose from, although he may be left pondering the possibility of making some changes ahead of Sunday's big date in the FA Cup semi-final against Watford at Wembley.

Opta Match Facts

Wolves have alternated between victory and defeat in their four previous Premier League home games against Man Utd, losing 0-5 the last time the sides faced each other at Molineux in March 2012.

Manchester United are looking to avoid consecutive away defeats against Wolves in all competitions for the first time since August 1980.

The last time Man Utd failed to win home or away against a promoted side in a single Premier League campaign was back in 2002-03, drawing at home and losing away at .

Wolves have won more points against ‘big six’ sides in the Premier League this season than any of the other 14 teams in the competition (10 – W2 D4 L3).

Following a run of six away wins in the Premier League, Manchester United lost on the road last time out against Arsenal. They’ve not lost consecutive away games in the league since February 2018.

Wolves are unbeaten in four home Premier League games (W3 D1), keeping a clean sheet in two of the last three.

Wolves’ Diogo Jota has had a hand in eight goals in his last six Premier League games at Molineux (5 goals, 3 assists), having failed to score or assist a single goal in his first six at the ground.

Paul Pogba has been directly involved in five of Manchester United’s last eight away goals in the Premier League (2 goals, 3 assists).

11 of Wolves’ last 15 home goals in the Premier League have been scored by either Raul Jimenez (6) or Diogo Jota (5).

TV Coverage & Kick-Off Time

Kick-off is 7:45pm BST (2:45pm ET) on Tuesday, and will be shown live in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. It will be shown on NBCSN in the United States, and on various channels around the world.