Man City would've 'held their hands up' if there was ANY wrongdoing in FFP 115 charges case as club's legendary ex-striker backs their innocence

Manchester City would have "held their hands up" to any wrongdoing in their long-running Financial Fair Play case, claims club legend Paul Dickov.

WHAT HAPPENED?

There have been at least 115 charges hanging over the Etihad Stadium since February 2023, but no final verdict has been delivered. That is despite an independent hearing being completed in late 2024.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Speculation remains rife when it comes to potential punishments for City - ranging from points deductions to expulsion from the Premier League - but those with strong ties to the club remain confident that the most serious of sanctions will be avoided.

WHAT DICKOV SAID

Former frontman Dickov - speaking in association with FIRST.com - told GOAL when asked if there is any chance of City starting the 2025-26 campaign on minus points: "I think everybody is waiting on the decision to come out, and have done for ages. The one thing I will say is, I know the club - and they have come out and said this publicly - they seem pretty comfortable with how it’s gone and have been from the start.

"They have made everything available that has been asked for. Whether they are guilty or not, I don’t think anybody knows at the minute. The one thing I do know is that the owners are really good people.

"My own personal opinion is that if they felt there was any wrongdoing on the club’s side from the very start, they would have held their hands up. They obviously feel that they have a case to fight, and that is what they are doing.

"In terms of what’s going to happen, we keep hearing different things. There isn’t a week goes by when the decision isn’t different - whether they have won or they’ve lost, the Premier League has won or lost. The speculation surrounding it, nobody really knows what’s going to happen."

DID YOU KNOW?

Quizzed on whether the Premier League are now under pressure to act and make an example of City, given how long the FFP saga has dragged on, Dickov added: "I think there is a lot of pressure on the Premier League - probably more than there is on Manchester City. The charges, if City do win, it is going to open a whole new can of worms for everybody else.

"The fact it has gone on so long shows you how serious it is and there is obviously a lot of stuff that they have got to sift through in the arguments for and against. I think for everybody’s sake, especially Manchester Citys - the fans, the players, other clubs, the Premier League - the quicker they come to a decision now the better because the speculation just seems to get blown out of proportion both ways on a weekly basis."

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY?

City are currently in action at the FIFA Club World Cup, where they have eased through to the last-16 and are preparing to face Al-Hilal on Monday. Their 2025-26 Premier League campaign is due to get underway when taking in a trip to Wolves on August 16.