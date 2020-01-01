‘Man City need to sign Aguero cover now’ – Guardiola backed by Goater to land another striker

The former Blues frontman believes that, with the Argentine talisman edging towards the end of his contract, long-term vision is needed at the Etihad

need to bring in another striker, claims Shaun Goater, with the expiration of Sergio Aguero’s contract in 2021 meaning that long-term vision has to be shown.

The Blues currently have two options on their books when it comes to strikers. Argentine superstar Aguero is the club’s all-time leading marksman, while international Gabriel Jesus boasts an impressive strike rate across his time in England.

However, it could be that City’s options are depleted at the end of next season, with the prolific South American entering the final 12 months of his current deal.

More teams

At 32 years of age, it has been suggested that Aguero will depart the Etihad Stadium for one last challenge in his distinguished career.

With that departure seemingly in the offing, Goater has called on Pep Guardiola to act now and reinforce his ranks so that a seamless transition can be made at the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

The former City frontman told the Manchester Evening News, with Aguero currently sidelined through injury: “What's happening now is what Jesus needed.

“He needed that time and space where he didn't look over his shoulder and think 'I've only got two games because I'm going to be brought off in the 70th minute in the second game because Sergio Aguero is going to go and play the rest of the games.'

“He's got the time knowing that it's him that will play and as each game goes by, his form has started to come, he's started to score goals.

“His ratio of scoring goals is not bad at all, and this is primarily playing second fiddle to what we will say is the best Premier League striker.

Article continues below

“The fact that his ratio is still very tidy, having this space to not look over his shoulder and think 'I've got to score in this 90 minutes because I'm not sure I'll play the next 90 minutes', has relaxed him a little bit.”

Goater added: “I think with Sergio Aguero having one more season they need to be looking and to add to the squad. Whether that's at some point next season, the early part of the season or the window at New Year. I think that's an area City will have to strengthen.

“Having three strikers is great, but we know Sergio Aguero only has one more season. So whether they decide to continue with just Jesus and Aguero and look to bring in a striker around New Year knowing his time is the following season - I think they do need to find a striker.”