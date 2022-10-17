A star in the making! Championship-linked teenager Kone lifts CF Montreal to MLS playoff win over Orlando

Teenage star Isamel Kone led CF Montreal to a playoff victory over Orlando City, with the Canadian international scoring the lone goal in a 1-0 win.

WHAT HAPPENED? CF Montreal sealed their place in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals, and the big moment came from their young star. Teed up by playmaker Djordje Mihailovic, Kone slid a shot across Pedro Gallese's goal and into the back of the net, giving Montreal a lead they'd never relinquish in the 69th minute.

They added another in stoppage time for good measure, with Mihailovic converting from the penalty spot after VAR spotted a foul in the box.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It took a while for CF Montreal to find their breakthrough as Orlando were very, very content to attempt to grind out a result on the road.

Gallese was warned early for time wasting, with the Lions looking to make the game ugly against the heavily-favored Montreal. They did have a number of big chances, though, but they were unable to convert.

In the end, the Impact's young star did, with several of the Canadian side's stars playing a part in the goal. Kei Kamara set up Mihailovic's assist, with Kone firing for his fourth goal of the season. Mihailovic then got one of his own after drawing a foul on Joao Moutinho late on.

As a result of their lead, Montreal were able to keep their leading scorer, Romell Quioto, on the bench. As the game remained scoreless, Quioto came closer and closer to being an emergency option despite dealing with a thigh injury, but was ultimately able to rest after Kone's goal.

ALL EYES ON: There's a reason that European clubs are keeping a close eye on Kone, who only added another layer to his resume with this memorable winner. Moves to Sheffield United and Norwich fell through during the summer, and one would expect big clubs to be back in for the talented Canadian during the winter, especially if he features for Canada at the World Cup.

THE VERDICT: Montreal passed their first test of the postseason, having come oh so close to bypassing this round altogether. They finished second to the Philadelphia Union, sealing their spot in the first round.

They took care of business, though, and were the better team on the day. And the good news is that they'll now have a week for Quioto to get healthy before another match at Stade Saputo, which was certainly rocking for their first playoff home match since 2016.

WHAT NEXT FOR CF MONTREAL? The Canadian side will host either the defending MLS Cup champions, NYCFC, or the surging Gonzalo Higuain and Inter Miami on October 23.