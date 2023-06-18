Luke Shaw responds to Mason Mount 'tapping up' question amid Man Utd's bid to seal summer transfer for Chelsea midfielder

Luke Shaw has responded to a Mason Mount "tapping up" question amid Manchester United's bid to sign the Chelsea midfielder in the summer window.

WHAT'S HAPPENED? Mount is widely expected to depart Chelsea amid Mauricio Pochettino's reshuffle during the off-season, after resisting the club's attempts to tie him down to a new deal, and with the Red Devils highly favoured to capture his signature, questions have been asked of England team-mate Shaw over whether he has had a say in the matter.

WHAT WAS SAID: During a press conference on Three Lions duty, Shaw replied when asked which player he has "tapped up" in the England camp: "There's a few."

He was then asked if he had spoken directly to Mount, but stressed he has little sway over what deals United chase, saying: "Yeah, obviously he's not here. I think it's all just a bit of banter really. We have a joke and a laugh about it. I am not too sure what goes on behind the scenes. It's to do with the club really. When we're here and together, we have a joke, but like I said, I don't know too much what's going on."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mount's future certainly appears to be closer to Old Trafford than it does Stamford Bridge, in what could be a busy summer of business for Erik ten Hag's side. United look set to come up short in pursuit of Napoli defender Kim Min-jae, and could yet part way with several of their current first-team stars, with Scott McTominay and Harry Maguire among those tipped for an exit.

WHAT NEXT FOR SHAW? The defender will hope to be included when England conclude their international break at Old Trafford in their latest Euro 2024 qualifier against North Macedonia on Monday.