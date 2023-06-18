Luis Enrique is taking over at PSG! Ligue 1 champions finalising deal for former Barcelona boss to succeed Christophe Galtier after failed Mikel Arteta approach

PSG are poised to appoint Luis Enrique as their new manager, succeeding Christophe Galtier, who was sacked at the end of the season.

WHAT HAPPENED? L'Equipe reports that PSG are closing in on the appointment of Luis Enrique as their new manager, having failed to appoint Julian Nagelsmann after holding talks with the former Bayern Munich boss. Negotiations with the ex-Spain and Barcelona manager have advanced to the point of PSG being hopeful of announcing his appointment this week.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The report claims that PSG began talks with the 53-year-old while they were holding parallel discussions with Nagelsmann, to the chagrin of the Spaniard, who had appeared reluctant to take the job initially. However, both Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Luis Campos - within the PSG hierarchy - are big fans of the manager, who has not been a club coach since 2018 due to his work with Spain, and further talks appear to have changed his mind.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Reports suggested that Campos also spoke with Arsenal boss Arteta, although that approach was swiftly rebuffed, while Bologna had expected an approach for former PSG midfielder Thiago Motta. Porto manager Sergio Conceicao and Marcelo Gallardo were also discussed internally and conversations were had, but it now appears that Luis Enrique has emerged as PSG's prime target.

WHAT NEXT? PSG will hope to finalise their appointment of Luis Enrique but are treading carefully, having seen negotiations with Nagelsmann fall through.