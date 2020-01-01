Luis Campos admits to offers amid Man Utd links but has no ‘crazy obsession’ to work in England

Lille’s director of football has seen a similar role mooted for him at Old Trafford, but he claims to be settled and enjoying his time in France

Luis Campos has long been linked with a director of football post in the Premier League and the man currently filling a similar role at admits to having received offers.

Given his close ties to Jose Mourinho, who he previously scouted for at , Campos has seen a reunion with the Portuguese mooted.

It was suggested that a position at Manchester United could be taken up prior to Mourinho’s departure from Old Trafford, with the Red Devils said to still be keen on doing a deal.

A switch to has also been speculated on, now that a familiar face is calling the shots in north London.

Campos has conceded in the past that he feels United need somebody to act as a link between manager and board .

Those at the Theatre of Dreams have conceded as much, but efforts to fill a directorial role have so far come to nothing .

That may be because they have been knocked back by top targets, with Campos prepared to admit that he has seen several enticing offers put to him.

He told Maisfutebol : “There have been approaches and there are approaches to be able to give my career a new direction.

“Out of respect for the people who work in these clubs, I won't talk about names. But there were proposals.

“It is perfectly normal depending on what has happened but, I repeat: I am very well where I am, I have an extraordinary relationship with my president. He was the one who convinced me to come, things have been going very well and I believe that it will be very difficult to leave the Lille project.”

Speculation regarding a move to for Campos appears set to rumble on, but he is eager to point that that he has no “crazy obsession” about working in the Premier League and would be happy to spend many more years in .

He added: “I don't know, it's not a concern that I have. For me the present is very important and for now, or at least before this virus arrived, I felt good in the functions I had, where I was and how I was.

“I don't have a crazy obsession with going to England and withdrawing from this project, which is very special and in which I have a large part of responsibility for what is happening, for very special reasons. The truth is I feel really good here.

“This is a club that was not well known in before there were so many Portuguese, but Lille is a spectacular city in the north of France, a young city with a large student community, a very beautiful city.

“It has a wonderful stadium - the best stadium in France - it has a formidable training centre at the highest level, and it has fans who love the club intensely. So it is a city that breathes football and we are in the centre of Europe.”