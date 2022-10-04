Can Liverpool break their slumber and gain some momentum?

Jurgen Klopp's men look to wake up from their slumber and gain a vital win in their UEFA Champions League encounter against Scottish outfit Rangers.

Liverpool drew their previous encounter in the Premier League against Brighton 3-3, continuing their slow start to the season and their defensive woes.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's men, however, come into this game on the back of a 4-0 win over Hearts.

Liverpool vs Rangers potential lineups

Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Carvalho

Rangers XI (4-2-3-1): McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Barisic; Ryan Jack, Lundstrum; Matoto, Arfield, Kent; Colak

Liverpool have a tough challenge against Mikel Arteta's Arsenal in the Premier League following this clash.

However, Klopp's men need a win against Rangers. Klopp's side have kept just 2 clean sheets this season and currently sit second in their Champions League group, behind Napoli.