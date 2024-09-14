+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Premier League
Anfield
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier LeagueLiverpoolNottingham ForestLiverpool vs Nottingham Forest

How to watch the Premier League match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liverpool will be looking to make it four Premier League wins in as many games when they play hosts to Nottingham Forest at Anfield on Saturday.

Arne Slot's men put three unanswered goals past Manchester United in their own backyard last weekend, while the Tricky Trees were involved in a 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest online - TV channels & live streams

CountryTV channel / live stream
United KingdomNA
United StatesPeacock Premium
AustraliaOptus Sport
CanadaFubo
GermanySky Sports Premier League
Republic of IrelandPremier Sports ROI 1
SpainDAZN
ItalySky Sports Uno, Sky Go Italia
NetherlandsViaplay
South AfricaSuperSport

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest will not be telecast in the United Kingdom (UK).

In the United States (US), the game will be available to stream live online on Peacock Premium.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest kick-off time & stadium

Date:September 14, 2024
Kick-off time:10 am ET / 3 pm BST
Venue:Anfield

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest will be played at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET / 3 pm BST on Saturday, September 14, 2024.

Team news & squads

Liverpool team news

Federico Chiesa is a doubt amid his pending Reds' debut, and may come off the bench here.

Curtis Jones is also likely to shake off a groin problem, while Alexis Mac Allister is also available for selection after coming good from an adductor issue, but Harvey Elliott remains sidelined with a broken foot.

Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz will continue to support Diogo Jota upfront.

Liverpool possible XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz; Jota.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Allison, Kelleher, Jaros
Defenders:Gomez, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Bradley
Midfielders:Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones, Gravenberch
Forwards:Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Chiesa, Gakpo, Jota

Nottingham Forest team news

James Ward-Prowse and Morato are in line for their Forest debuts this weekend.

Head coach Nuno will be without the services of Danilo and Willy Boly due to their respective injuries.

Taiwo Awoniyi will face competition from Chris Wood to lead the line of attack.

Nottingham Forest possible XI: Sels; Williams, Milenkovic, Murillo, Aina; Ward-Prowse, Anderson; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Sels, Miguel
Defenders:Morata, Murillo, Williams, Omobamidele, Toffolo, Da Silva Moreira, Moreno, Milenkovic, Aina, Abbott
Midfielders:Sangare, Anderson, Gibbs-White, Dominguez, Ward-Prowse, Yates
Forwards:Awoniyi, Wood, Hudson-Odoi, Silva, Elanga, Sosa, Dennis

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
March 2, 2024Nottingham Forest 0-1 LiverpoolPremier League
October 29, 2023Liverpool 3-0 Nottingham ForestPremier League
April 22, 2023Liverpool 3-2 Nottingham ForestPremier League
October 22, 2022Nottingham Forest 1-0 LiverpoolPremier League
March 20, 2022Nottingham Forest 0-1 LiverpoolFA Cup

