Liverpool coach hints at interest in Wolves star Neves

Pep Lijnders has previously spent time working with the talented midfielder at Porto and admits he fits the recruitment mould at Anfield

assistant Pep Lijnders has hinted that the club could hold an interest in midfielder Ruben Neves.

The Portuguese playmaker has enjoyed two stunning seasons in English football.

The first saw him inspire Wolves to promotion into the Premier League, while a second has delivered a lofty standing in the top flight and an semi-final appearance.

Neves is considered to have been quite a coup for those at Molineux, with £15.8 million ($21m) all that was required to secure his services.

That was a considerable sum for a side then in the second tier, but is a gamble which has been richly rewarded.

Neves is now said to be drawing admiring glances from the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City, with his reputation and asking price having risen considerably.

Lijnders, who worked with the 22-year-old during a spell as a coach at between 2008 and 2014, admits those at Anfield are always keen on acquiring players with the potential to make Jurgen Klopp’s side even stronger.

He told O Jogo of Neves: “I know him very well, his ambition, his passion for the game, his professionalism.

“I know what he gives to the team and this type of player always interests us.

“I recognised him when I saw him at Wolves. I saw technique, professionalism; I saw the 2013-14 player I knew.”

During his time at Porto, Neves became the youngest player to captain a side in competition at just 18 years of age.

His potential was clear for all to see and Lijnders is delighted to see him fulfilling it on English soil.

Article continues below

He added when asked if he has had any contact with Neves: “Yes, it was a special moment. He’s a man, he’s got a wife, a baby. It’s good to see my boys.”

For now, any talk of Neves moving on this summer is purely speculative.

He is tied to a contract with Wolves until 2022 and the project being pieced together at Molineux means that he will not easily be prised from the clutches of an ambitious outfit.