Liverpool star Alexander-Arnold sets record-breaking target and chases place in the history books

Trent Alexander-Arnold is setting an ambitious target of re-writing the record books before the day comes to hang up his boots, with the Liverpool full-back determined to go down in history.

The England international is already a Champions League and Premier League title winner, with close to 200 appearances taken in for his boyhood club at just 23 years of age.

He has become a useful source of assists for Jurgen Klopp, from the flanks and over set-pieces, with the plan being for numbers posted in that department to secure a place in football folklore.

What has been said?

Alexander-Arnold, who has two goals and eight assists to his name through 13 appearances in all competitions this season, has told reporters of his ambition: “I want to break as many records as I can. I want to make history with my performances and my tallies, and go down in history.

“For me, it is about contributing as much as I can for the team and making sure we win. The team trophies are much more important than the personal ones but to use as motivation I do like to set myself targets.

“The very minimum is always double figures and I’ve hit that already. I just want to be contributing as much as I can. I would probably say this season would be 15 to 20 in the league.

“And keep ahead of Andy Robertson? Yes, so far!”

The bigger picture

Only Mohamed Salah and Paul Pogba have contributed more Premier League assists to their respective causes in 2021-22 than Alexander-Arnold has managed at Anfield.

He is already up to 39 in the English top-flight across his career to date, placing him inside the top 80 of all time.

There is a long way to go before he gets within sight of those at the top of a notable chart, with Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs leading the way on 162 and Cesc Fabregas (111), Wayne Rooney (103) and Frank Lampard (102) the only other men to have reached a century.

Liverpool’s top contributor on that list is Steven Gerrard on 92, with current Reds star James Milner sat on 86 – six more than David Beckham managed during an illustrious stint at Old Trafford.

In the present, Alexander-Arnold is well clear of fellow full-back Robertson in their personal duel on Merseyside, with the Scotland captain registering just two assists and no goals in the current campaign.

