Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea told to pay £30m for Hummels

The Blues are looking to reinforce at the back in January

Bayern Munich have told Chelsea they must pay £30 million ($38m) to sign centre-back Mats Hummels in January, claims The Sun.

The Blues are looking to reinforce at the back and have targeted the 30-year-old, who is no longer an automatic starter at Bayern.

Hummels is interested in a move to Stamford Bridge, but Bayern have given Chelsea a deadline of January 14 to make a move, in order to allow the Bavarians time to sign a replacement before the January window closes.