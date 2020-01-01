Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Aston Villa rejected Man Utd signing Ighalo

Solskjaer excited at Ighalo signing

2020-02-01T00:58:38Z

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is excited to have added Odion Ighalo to his side.

“Odion is an experienced player. He will come in and give us an option of a different type of centre-forward for the short spell he’s staying with us," he said of the loan addition.

“A great lad and very professional, he will make the most of his time here.”

Barcelona-linked Richarlison is key to Everton's future - Ancelotti

2020-02-01T00:56:55Z

Carlo Ancelotti has insisted Everton have no plans to sell Richarlison in the close season, indicating the Brazil international is at the club for the long haul.

Getty/Goal composite

The winners and losers of the January transfer window

2020-02-01T00:54:12Z

The deadline has passed, leaving some players, coaches, directors and fans celebrating shrewd moves - and others facing up to an uncertain future.

LA Galaxy loan Skjelvik to Odense

2020-02-01T00:25:23Z

Jorgen Skjelvik has moved back to his native Denmark with Odense on loan from the LA Galaxy.

“We think this deal will benefit everyone involved,” said LA Galaxy General Manager Dennis te Kloese. “We wish Jorgen the best of luck in Denmark.”

He will be with the Danish side until the end of the season.

Aston Villa turned down Ighalo signing opportunity

2020-02-01T00:23:30Z

Villans rejected Man Utd striker

Aston Villa turned down the chance to sign Odion Ighalo on loan, according to the Express.

Instead, Manchester United pushed through a Deadline Day move to take the Nigeria striker on loan from Shanghai Shenhua. 