Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ronaldo arrival at Man City could mean Sterling exit

Wayne Rooney says former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo wouldn't dare join Manchester City this transfer window and dash his Manchester United legacy, though recent reports suggest such a move is possible if not likely.

Rooney, himself a United legend, won three Premier League titles alongside Ronaldo in the decade preceding City's rise to the top of English football. And as someone who knows Ronaldo well, Rooney "can't see" the Juventus forward joining the rival organisation.

Read the full story on Goal!