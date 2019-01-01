Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd to offer Pogba new contract amid Real Madrid talk

are ready to compete with and for the signing of 18-year-old midfielder Sandro Tonali.

The Brescia star has caught the attention of the three Italian giants due to his performances in Serie B, with Juve leading the charge, according to CalcioMercato.

But Inter and Milan are also in with a chance, as the latter's sporting director has been keeping an eye on him for months and the youngster has admitted that he is a fan of the Rossoneri.