Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona set to beat Chelsea to Kounde

Nketiah new deal at Arsenal incoming
Eddie Nketiah new deal, never been in doubt. Arsenal are just waiting for Eddie to sign in the coming days but there’s no issue or problem. ⚪️🔴🤝 #AFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 16, 2022
Long-term deal will be announced soon, matter of time. https://t.co/7QIK2mbkmS
Austin in Roar talks
Charlie Austin is in talks over a move to Brisbane Roar, says Sky Sports News.
The former Queens Park Rangers man has been attracting interest from both Cardiff and Reading.
But the chance to switch to the A-League presents an interesting challenge for Austin, and he may move out to Queensland instead.
Vieira-Arsenal medical set for tomorrow
Fábio Vieira’s in London tonight with his agents to complete his move to Arsenal. Medical already scheduled tomorrow morning. 🛩⚪️🔴 #AFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 16, 2022
Vieira’s understood to have accepted Arsenal proposal immediately, more than happy for this chance. Arsenal are now preparing paperworks. pic.twitter.com/LRQslQh2jS
Machis moves to Juarez
De 🇻🇪 a la mejor frontera.... ¡Bienvenido, @Darwin_Machis! 🐴💚#JuárezEsBravo pic.twitter.com/eEPm5Isc4S— FC Juárez (@fcjuarezoficial) June 16, 2022
Forest eye Henderson loan
Dean Henderson deal update. Talks in progress also today between Man United and Nottingham Forest, no agreement yet on buy option clause value so it could be removed. 🔴🏴 #NFFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 16, 2022
Deal could be completed on simple loan. Work in progress.
Reign obtain Heath
OL Reign Acquires Rights to Tobin Heath in Trade with Racing Louisville FC— OL Reign (@OLReign) June 16, 2022
➡️ https://t.co/9jvyhqYOkD#BoldTogether pic.twitter.com/vn1I3h2vO3
Gladbach eye City's Itakura
Everton to complete Tarkowski signing
Everton are set to close a deal for Burnley stalwart James Tarkowski, according to Football Insider.
The defender is one of several Clarets faces who will depart the club during the off-season following their relegation from the Premier League.
But an official announcement will have to wait due to the bad blood between the two clubs, with the pair having been fierce rivals for the drop this term.
Madrid eye Gnabry as Asensio successor
🚨 Real Madrid want to Serge Gnabry to replace Marco Asensio.#HalaMadrid https://t.co/2CzxK78EC1 pic.twitter.com/jRcz1po2DY— Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) June 16, 2022
Roma enter race for Arsenal-linked Aouar
Roma have joined Arsenal in the race for Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar, claims Gianluca Di Marzio.
The France international has long been linked with the Gunners, but he could now link up with Jose Mourinho in Italy.
Arsenal move on Porto midfielder Vieira
A bit of a bolt from the blue.— Charles Watts (@charles_watts) June 16, 2022
As the reports in Portugal suggest, Arsenal are looking to get a deal for 22- year-old Porto midfielder Fabio Vieira over the line.
Forest in talks for Mainz defender Niakhate
Nottingham Forest have opened talks with Mainz regarding a deal for defender Moussa Niakhate, reports The Athletic.
The 26-year-old is a left-footed centre-half that would add important depth to Steve Cooper’s squad at the City Ground.
Leeds looking at Berge to replace Phillips
With Kalvin Phillips generating talk of interest from Manchester City, GiveMeSport claims that Leeds are looking to line up a replacement for the England international midfielder.
That search has not led them far, with the Whites considering a raid on Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United for Sander Berge.
Barcelona rival Man Utd for Inacio
Manchester United face competition for Sporting defender Goncalo Inacio from La Liga giants Barcelona, reports A Bola.
The highly-rated 20-year-old could be on the move this summer if a bid of around €40 million (£34m/$42m) is tabled.
Arsenal snubbed by Morata
Arsenal remain in the market for another striker, and Gazzetta dello Sport claims that they have been snubbed by Spain international Alvaro Morata.
The former Chelsea frontman, who is contracted to Atletico Madrid, is also said to have knocked back approaches from Newcastle as he looks to stay on at loan employers Juventus.
Botman favours Milan over Newcastle
Sven Botman continues to be linked with Newcastle, but the Chronicle reports that he is set to shun a switch to St James’ Park.
That is because the Dutch defender, who remains on the books at Lille for now, is favouring a move to Serie A champions AC Milan.
Forest close to agreeing loan deal for Dean Henderson
Nottingham Forest close to agreeing deal to sign Manchester United keeper Dean Henderson. Loan with option to buy for £20m. United to pay portion of wages next season. Forest showing big ambition - talks led by Miltiadis Marinakis, son of owner Evangelos. #Henderson #NFFC #MUFC— Dharmesh Sheth (@skysports_sheth) June 16, 2022
Liverpool agree fee for Aberdeen youngster Ramsey
The Times report that Liverpool have negotiated a £4 million fee for Aberdeen's right back Calvin Ramsey.
The sum for the 18-year-old could rise by an additional £2.5 million in add-ons based on appearances and Ramsay's contribution to the team's success.
Ramsey is likely to be Liverpool’s last incoming of the summer transfer window.
Arsenal confident in completing Jesus deal
Arsenal is growing increasingly optimistic that a deal to acquire Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City will be completed soon, according to The Times.
Arsenal are poised to increase their offer, which is now short of City's valuation of roughly £50 million.
Arsenal's initial approach, made last week, was thought to be worth up to £30 million, but it is anticipated to be increased to match City's estimation.
Jesus is open to the move.
Mattia De Sciglio extends Juventus contract to 2025
✍️ 𝗗𝗘 𝗦𝗖𝗜𝗚𝗟𝗜𝗢 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣5️⃣@mattia_desci extends his Bianconeri stay! ⚪⚫#DeSciglio2025— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) June 16, 2022
Leeds bid €20m for PSG attacker Kalimuendo
According to the Independent, Leeds United have made a €20 million offer for Paris Saint-Germain attacker Arnaud Kalimuendo.
The 20-year-old has spent the last two seasons on loan at Lens, where he has put together a respectable goal scoring record, and his potential signing would help transform Leeds's attacking threat.
Leeds and Southampton interested in Man City youngster Lavia
Manchester City midfielder Romeo Lavia is a target for Leeds United and Southampton, according to the Athletic.
The 18-year-old is highly regarded by both teams, and it is understood that Manchester City are hesitant to let him go, but they would be open to the proposition if it benefited them in their pursuit of Leeds' Kalvin Philips.
West Ham target James Ward-Prowse
West Ham manager David Moyes wants to sign Southampton midfielder and dead ball specialist James Ward-Prowse, according to the Mirror.
Following the retirement of Mark Noble and the uncertainty surrounding the future of Tomas Soucek, Moyes is aiming to bring in midfield reinforcements.
The Hammers may face some competition in their pursuit of the England international, as Eddie Howe's Newcastle United have also expressed an interest.
Man City set to make opening bid for Cucurella
Excl: Manchester City are now set to submit opening proposal to Brighton for Marc Cucurella. First bid ready to proceed in advanced talks in the next days. 🚨🇪🇸 #MCFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 16, 2022
Cucurella is still Man City top target as left back, Pep Guardiola really wants him. Work in progress. pic.twitter.com/SyJiwh0pk7
Chelsea will demand €15m loan fee for Lukaku
According to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Chelsea will demand up to €15 million (£12.9m) in loan fees for Romelu Lukaku’s return to Inter, however a middle ground at around €10 million (£8.5m) could be accepted.
Inter and Chelsea recently had a positive meeting, and there is now considerable optimism that the Belgian striker will return to the Serie A giants.
Bissouma to Tottenham close to completion
Tottenham are set to complete Yves Bissouma deal, here we go! There will be final contacts with Brighton today on payment terms, then paperworks time. Medical already scheduled as expected. 🚨⚪️ #THFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 16, 2022
Agreement on €29m fee plus add-ons. Final details, then it will be signed. pic.twitter.com/qbgAU8ZGbv
Barcelona close to new contract for Gavi
Barcelona are close to putting a new contract in place with teenage sensation Gavi, claims Mundo Deportivo.
The 17-year-old is set to be rewarded with fresh terms at Camp Nou, with a big release clause in that agreement, as interest from the likes of Liverpool is fended off.
Man Utd & Arsenal will have to pay £100m for Nkunku
RB Leipzig are, according to The Independent, looking to price Manchester United and Arsenal out of a move for highly-rated forward Christoper Nkunku.
The Bundesliga outfit are aware of mounting interest in a prized asset and are now looking to set his asking price at £100 million ($121m).
Arsenal told how much Asensio will cost
Arsenal have, according to Marca, been informed that Marco Asensio will cost them around €40 million (£34m/$42m) in any deal with Real Madrid this summer.
Serie A champions AC Milan have also been linked with the Spain international winger, but he will not come cheap.
Man Utd target Eriksen wants Premier League stay
Christian Eriksen is looking to stay in the Premier League as he mulls over his next move, reports the Daily Mail.
The Danish playmaker, who has reached the end of a short-term contract at Brentford, is said to be a target for Manchester United and his former employers at Tottenham.
Chelsea lead the race for De Ligt
Corriere dello Sport reports that Chelsea are leading the race for Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt.
The Netherlands international is also wanted by Barcelona and Real Madrid, but they appear set to miss out to Premier League heavyweights in any bidding war.
Inter move for Asllani
Inter will pay €4m loan fee plus €10m obligation-to-buy clause for Albanian midfielder Kristjan Asllani. €2m add-ons are also part of the deal. 🇦🇱🤝 #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 15, 2022
🇺🇾 Former Brest’s Martín Sartiano will join Empoli on loan - Uruguayan has been included in the negotiation.
Phillips warned he would be stuck behind Rodri at Man City
Manchester City transfer target Kalvin Phillips has been warned against moving to the Etihad Stadium amid concerns he would be a bench player behind "different class" Rodri.
The Leeds midfielder is one of Pep Guardiola's top focuses after the signing of striker Erling Haaland, with the idea being that he would help the club replace departing Fernandinho.
But former Leeds and Manchester City player Danny Mills thinks the potential move is risky for Phillips given the strong squad Guardiola already possesses.
Barcelona set to beat Chelsea to Kounde (Esport3)
Sevilla defender is a long-term target at Stamford Bridge
Barcelona are in line to beat Chelsea to the signature of Jules Kounde, reports Esport3.
The Sevilla defender has long been a Blues target, but talks with Barca have prospered recently and he is closing on a move across La Liga.
Premier League trio fight for Matondo
Premier League sides Leeds United, Nottingham Forest and Brentford are fighting it out to sign Schalke's Wales star Rabbi Matondo, reports the Sun.
The trio are part of a gaggle of six clubs following the forward, who spent last season on loan in Belgium at Cercle Brugge.
Ward-Prowse targetted by West Ham
West Ham United boss David Moyes has set his sights on James Ward-Prowse, claims the Mirror.
Moyes is keen to strengthen his squad to improve on the Hammers' encouraging seventh-placed finish in the Premier League in 2021-22, which also included a trip to the Europa League semis, and sees the Southampton and England star as a key addition.