Jason Denayer has signed with Shabab Al-ahli as a free agent.
According to Nicolo Schira, his contract will run until 2023 and will be worth €1.5 million plus bonuses.
Barcelona vice president Eduard Romeu claimed it would be "possible" for Lionel Messi to return to the club next season.
Stoke City have handed the first professional contracts to Nathan Lowe and Emre Tezgel.
They both recently turned 17 and have been competing in Stoke's youth ranks.
Roma want to give Cristian Volpato a contract extension that runs through 2027, writes Nicolo Schira.
The 18-year-old midfielder made his first three Serie A appearances last season.
Chelsea have joined the race to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund, according to The Telegraph.
Dortmund will ask for at least £120million for him. A host of European elites in Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and Real Madrid are vying for his services.
FC Union Berlin have extended the contract with both head-coach Urs Fischer and co-coach Markus Hoffmann, as announced on the club website.
"What we have been able to experience together over the last few years is incredible. I find it hard to put into words. I think we can still achieve a lot on this journey together, and I'm looking forward to being part of the club's continued development," the coach stated after signing the agreement.
Diogo Dalot is in the last year of his contract but Manchester United have a one-year extension option that they are expected to trigger before the end of the January transfer window, according to Manchester Evening News.
Barcelona, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Roma all closely monitoring the situation.
Manchester United are once again eager to raid Ajax for the services of Jurrien Timber, according to CalcioMercato.
Erik ten Hag is not confident with Harry Maguire and wants Timber in a deal that could reach up to £57 million.
Tottenham are set to sign Kulusevski on a permanent transfer in the summer of 2023, according to Fabrizio Romano.
There are two ways open to the Lilly-Whites. First, if he plays 20 games playing 45 minutes each in Premier League and with Spurs qualifying for Champions League, then a €35m (approx £31m) buy-out clause can be activated.
Otherwise, there is another buy-out clause that can be taken up. However, he did not mention the figure.
Naby Keita is open to signing an extension with Liverpool but has put forward certain terms and conditions, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano via Caught Offside.
“The situation is still open with Liverpool, Naby wants guarantees to sign a new deal at Anfield, so it will be decided
in the next months,” he said.
“Borussia Dortmund are among 3-4 clubs around Europe interested in Naby Keita in case he becomes a free agent,” suggested Romano.
Real Madrid striker Mariano Diaz has offered himself to Inter and AC Milan for next season as a free agent, according to FCInterNews via SempreInter.
However, the response has not been satisfactory to the player's camp and might need to seek other alternatives.
Bryan Crisante will be offered a new contract by Roma to fend away interest from other clubs like Juventus and AC Milan, according to Calciomercato.com via football-italia.
The new deal will see him tied to the club until 2027, raising his salary to around €3m net per season.
Chelsea have the option to trigger Tammy Abraham's release clause of €80million in 2023, according to Fabrizio Romano in his latest CaughtOffside column.
The Blues sold the England international over a year back and the striker has found a spring in his foot under Jose Mourinho at AS Roma.
Newcastle United are interested to sign Marco Asensio from Real Madrid in 2023 as a free agent and have already held talks with his agent Jorge Mendes, according to Mundo Deportivo.
FC Barcelona are also reportedly interested in signing Asensio along with Premier League outfits Liverpool and Arsenal.
Lionel Scaloni will remain the head coach of the Argentina national football team until June 2026, as confirmed by AFA.
“I’m proud to announce we’ve agreed to Scaloni’s new deal until World Cup 2026”, stated AFA president Claudio Tapia.
Chelsea are pushing for Tim Steidten to take over as sporting director, the Guardian reports, with his data-driven approach at Bayer Leverkusen considered a positive to owner Todd Boehly.
The Blues have undergone massive changes behind the scenes since Boehly bought the club from Roman Abramovich, but a new leadership structure is starting to take shape.
The Chicago Fire have given midfielder Federico Navarro a contract extension that will last until 2027 with an option for an additional year.
AC Milan will target Chelsea striker Armando Broja as they try to land a No. 9 of the future, claims Calciomercato.
Broja, 21, has struggled to find minutes at Stamford Bridge this campaign, though the inconsistency of Graham Potter's other options at centre-forward could mean he gets more opportunities as the season progresses.
Newcastle will make a third bid for Leicester City playmaker James Maddison in January, according to The Times.
The Magpies reportedly had bids reaching £45 million denied over the summer but remain interested in the midfielder. Maddison, 25, has been involved in four goals this term despite Leicester City sitting dead last in the Premier League.
Dries Mertens, now at Galatasaray, admitted to Radio Marte that he missed Naples and one day wanted to return - even if it's not as a player.
"Naples is the most beautiful city in the world," said the 35-year-old.