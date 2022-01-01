Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bayern and Mane agree personal terms

Lukaku to Inter back ON: Chelsea will reduce loan fee to offload £100m flop
Chelsea have indicated that they are willing to reduce their loan fee to allow their club-record signing Romelu Lukaku to return to Inter, GOAL understands.
The £100 million ($136m) signing is pushing for a move away from Stamford Bridge through his newly appointed lawyer Sebastien Ledure.
After initially asking for €25 million (£21m/$27m), the Blues now seem willing to drop their price to just €12m (£10m/$12m), with Inter's latest approach offering €7m (£6m/$7m).
Caballero extends Southampton stay
Caballero extends Southampton stay
*️⃣El arquero argentino, de 40 años, continuará ligado a su actual club. 🔴⚪ #TratoHecho pic.twitter.com/87yR6JxlSf
Dani Alves to leave Barcelona
Dani Alves has left Barcelona after the club decided not to offer him a contract extension.
The 39-year-old's current deal expires at the end of the month, but he had requested a new one that would run until at least the end of the year.
The full-back hoped that continuing at Camp Nou would keep him in contention to make the Brazil squad for the World Cup in Qatar in November.
Ali-Cho set for Real Sociedad move
Ali-Cho set for Real Sociedad move

Mohamed Ali-Cho has signed with Real Sociedad for a €12m fee from Angers on a five year contract.
Talented striker born in 2004 joins Real Sociedad on a permanent deal, five year contract. Here we go confirmed. pic.twitter.com/SpsfQ2HCCg
Inter contact Chelsea over Lukaku return
Inter contact Chelsea over Lukaku return
Man City youngster Trafford rejoins Bolton on loan
Man City youngster Trafford rejoins Bolton on loan
Feyenoord target Sinkgraven
Feyenoord could bring Daley Sinkgraven back to the Eredivisie this summer.
The Dutch side are eyeing up replacements for Tyrell Malacia and Voetbal International says they see the Bayer Leverkusen man as a top candidate.
Kounde wants Barcelona over Chelsea & Newcastle (Mundo Deportivo)
Jules Kounde is ready to reject interest from Chelsea and Newcastle to join Barcelona instead.
Mundo Deportivo says the Catalan side are hopeful of signing the centre-back to replace Gerard Pique, who has reportedly been told he is not part of Xavi's plans for next season.
Chelsea and Newcastle are willing to match the asking price set by Sevilla, who are willing to let him leave for around €70 million (£60m/$73m), whereas Barca hope to talk their La Liga rivals down from that figure.
El-Arabi agrees Olympiakos extension
Olympiakos striker Youssef El-Arabi has agreed to sign a new contract with the Greek giants, Foot Mercato reports.
The 35-year-old's contract was set to expire at the end of the month but he has agreed to stay until 2024.
PSG back in for Dembele
Paris Saint-Germain have not given up hope of signing Ousmane Dembele this summer.
The French winger's contract at Barcelona expires at the end of the month and Mundo Deportivo reports PSG are once again considering making him an offer.
Forest & Man Utd in talks over Henderson loan
Excl: Nottingham Forest have opened talks with Manchester United to sign Dean Henderson on loan with option to buy [around £20m]. 🚨🏴 #MUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 15, 2022
Negotiations ongoing - Nottingham Forest want Henderson and it’s now a possibility also considered by the player. Talks on. #NFFC pic.twitter.com/ncwvy3jlwN
Southampton & Man City agree Bazunu fee
Southampton have agreed to pay up to £16 million ($19m) for Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, The 42 reports.
The Ireland international will have a medical at the Saints today before completing a move to the Saints.
Trincao wants to leave Barcelona for Sporting
Francisco Trincao has urged Barcelona to accept Sporting CP's offer to sign him, claims Sport.
After the end of his loan spell at Wolves, Trincao is on the look out for his next club and believes the Portuguese side is the best place for him.
Napoli consider Koulibaly sale and eye Bremer as replacement
Napoli are considering allowing Kalidou Koulibaly to leave this summer, according to Calciomercato.
The defender has a year left on his contract and the club will only offer him an extension with a lower salary.
Koulibaly is not interested in taking a pay cut and would rather leave, with Barcelona said to be after him.
Napoli could cash in, then, and are looking at Torino star Bremer and Feyenoord's Marcos Senesi as potential replacements.
Barcelona unveil teenager Pablo Torre
Barcelona unveil teenager Pablo Torre
‘Anything can happen' - Osimhen opens door to Arsenal transfer
Napoli’s Victor Osimhen has hinted that a move to Arsenal is possible, saying that "anything can happen" during the summer transfer window.
Bringing in striker reinforcements is a top priority for Arsenal in this transfer window, with Alexandre Lacazette joining Lyon on a free transfer, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leaving for Barcelona, and Eddie Nketiah still to sign a new contract at the Emirates.
Mikel Arteta has identified Osimhen as a major target for the 2022-23 season, and the 23-year-old is aware of reports linking him to the Emirates.
West Ham considering a move for Januzaj
West Ham considering a move for Januzaj

West Ham plan to offer 27-year-old Belgian Adnan Januzaj a contract until 2025.
🔻 VOLE 🔻
🔜 https://t.co/FGB5A8DzJX pic.twitter.com/xzzea59rdT
Liverpool make £60 million bid for Raphinha
Liverpool have put forward a £60 million bid for Leeds winger Raphinha, according to the Daily Mail, as they attempt to further improve their attacking options having recently added Darwin Nunez to it.
The Brazilian winger's contract with Leeds United still has two years remaining on it, but with his stock at an all-time high, he's hoping for a move to a European heavyweight.
Barcelona have been heavily linked.
Vinicius contract extension imminent
According to Marca, Real Madrid and Vinicius are close to reaching an agreement on a new contract that will keep him at the club until at least 2026.
The new contract has a €1 billion release clause for the 21-year-old, as well as a wage increase of more than double.
The Spanish champions had hoped to extend the Brazilian international’s contract until 2028, but it appears they will have to settle for 2027 or 2026.
Chelsea interested in swap deal of Jorginho for Juventus’ Demiral
Chelsea are interested in signing Juventus centre-back Merih Demiral in a swap deal for Jorginho, according to CalcioMercatoWeb.
The Turkish international spent last season on loan at Atalanta, who have decided not to exercise his €18 million buy option, while Juventus manager Allegri does not consider him as a part of his plans.
Chelsea remain in need of defensive reinforcements with the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christiansen as well as the uncertainty surrounding the future of club captain Cesar Azpilicueta.
Bayern and Mane reach agreement on personal terms
Bayern and Mane reach agreement on personal terms

Sadio Mané has reached full verbal agreement with Bayern on personal terms. Three year contract ready - talks will enter into final stages with Liverpool, new bid set to be submitted. Liverpool are aware of his decision: Mané wants Bayern - and it's really close now.
Tottenham make their bid for Eriksen
Tottenham have made an offer to bring Christian Eriksen back to the north London club and reunite him with Antonio Conte, according to the Express.
Four Premier League clubs have reportedly made approaches to the Danish international, including Manchester United, Tottenham, Brentford, and Everton.
Arsenal enter race for Man Utd target Vitinha
According to Record, Arsenal have entered the race for Vitinha and are willing to pay his £35 million release clause to sign him.
Man United and Barcelona were both said to be interested in signing the 22-year-old, with the Premier League heavyweights being the favourites to sign him.
Man City bid for Kalvin Phillips imminent
According to The Athletic, Leeds United are aware that Manchester City intend to make a bid for Kalvin Phillips very soon.
The Premier League champions believe an agreement worth between £45 million and £50 million can be achieved, and there is optimism in Manchester that Phillips will push to join them if the opportunity arises.
PSV want to re-sign De Jong
PSV are keen to bring Luuk de Jong back to the Netherlands, but there are questions over whether the Dutch side will be able to finance a deal, according to Voetbal International.
The striker, who spent last season on loan at Barcelona, is under contract with Sevilla for one more season.
And despite his age, the Spanish side still want €6 million for the 31-year-old, who will demand a high salary.
As it stands, PSV are considering how far they will stretch for a player who is entering the twilight years of his career.
Pogba to sign Juve contract in July
Paul Pogba has reached a verbal agreement to join Juventus and will sign a contract early in July, according to Fabrizio Romano.
It is said that only the finer details are being ironed out and that the French World Cup winner turned down an approach from Manchester City.
Man City enter De Jong race with plan for Bernardo Silva swap (Mundo Deportivo)
Manchester City could swoop in to challenge Manchester United to the signing of Frenkie de Jong.
According to Mundo Deportivo, the Premier League side are eager to sign the Dutch midfielder and could tempt Barca into a deal by offering Bernardo Silva as part of the deal.
Bayern make 40m Mane bid (Bild)
Bayern Munich are set to make a third bid for Sadio Mane, according to Bild.
The Bundesliga side are upping their latest offer to €35 million (£30m/$36m) with €5m (£4m/$5m) available in addons.
Man Utd favourites to sign €40m Vitinha
Manchester United are leading the race to sign Vitinha from Porto, Record reports.
The 22-year-old midfielder is ready to leave the Portuguese side amid interest from the Premier League and United are currently best placed to get him.However, they will have to pay the €40 million (£35m/$42m) release clause.
Dybala signs four-year Inter deal
Paulo Dybala has agreed a deal with Inter, according to journalist Cesar Luis Merlo.
The Argentina international will sign a four-year contract with the San Siro side.
Real Madrid plot €90m Bellingham bid (Cadena SER)
Real Madrid are considering a €90 million (£78m/$94m) move for Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham.
The Spanish side would not be able to bring him in this year because they have already fulfilled their quota for non-EU players.
But Cadena SER says Madrid want to finalise a deal for the England international this summer and have him join the squad ahead of the 2023-24 season on a contract for five or six years.
However, Liverpool are also after the 18-year-old midfielder but they are unlikely to get him this summer as Dortmund have no interest in selling another key player after Erling Haaland's departure.