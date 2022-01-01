Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bayern and Mane agree personal terms

Chelsea have indicated that they are willing to reduce their loan fee to allow their club-record signing Romelu Lukaku to return to Inter, GOAL understands.

The £100 million ($136m) signing is pushing for a move away from Stamford Bridge through his newly appointed lawyer Sebastien Ledure.

After initially asking for €25 million (£21m/$27m), the Blues now seem willing to drop their price to just €12m (£10m/$12m), with Inter's latest approach offering €7m (£6m/$7m).

Read more here!