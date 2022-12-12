Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal are leading the for Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix

New Rangers manager Michaele Beale has stated that he wants on-loan striker Malik Tillman to stay for the long term.
As quoted by the Scottish Daily Express, he said: "We're lucky to have him playing here in Scotland. "He's just 20 and I think he's got a huge future in front of him - hopefully for this football club."
Then when asked about the prospect of retaining him for years to come, Beale replied: "It's a pretty obvious one. I really like Malik."
Tillman is currently loan from Bayern Munich for the season, though a first-option clause was inserted into arrangement.