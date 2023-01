Chelsea are interested in signing Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia and are reportedly in touch with the player's agent over a possible move according to journalist Simon Phillips via GiveMeSport.

The journalist said, "There’s contact with Lavia that’s still going on. There’s regular contact with his agent. So, Chelsea are sensing an opportunity to try and get him this window. If not, it will be in the summer because Manchester City have that buyback clause on him. I think that comes in possibly in the summer, so Chelsea again trying to get ahead of the competition with him."