Newcastle United are said to be 'hopeful' that they will be able to sign Sunderland teenager Chris Rigg.

As reported by 90min, the 15-year-old is actually a fan of the Magpies and so this will likely be a key factor in his decision.

Incidentally, he became the Black Cat's youngest-ever player this weekend in the FA Cup, coming off the bench at 15 years and 203 days old in the 2-1 win over Shrewsbury Town.