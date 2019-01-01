Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Manchester United to pay £13m to get rid of Sanchez

West Ham make £9.5m Maripan bid
West Ham have made an initial £9.5 million ($12.4m) bid for Alaves centre-back Guillermo Maripan, according to the Daily Mail.
Maripan's contract has a £21m buyout clause, but the Hammers are hoping to conclude a deal for much less despite the interest of Roma.
However Roma are believed to have an advantage in the hunt to sign Maripan after talks in recent weeks.
Atletico Madrid negotiating with Otamendi
Atletico Madrid are negotiating with Nicolas Otamendi's agent as they look to sign the Manchester City defender this summer, according to AS.
The La Liga giants are looking to replace Lucas Hernandez, who is moving to Bayern Munich and Diego Godin possible moving to Inter and have reached out to agent Jorge Mendes.
Otamendi has a contract with Man City through 2022, but Pep Guardiola has conceded a lack of playing time at times has left the Argentine unhappy.
Lukaku open to Serie A move with United future in doubt
Forward unsure if he fits in Solskjaer's plans
Romelu Lukaku's future with Manchester United is in doubt as the striker is uncertain of his place at the club, according to the Manchester Evening News.
While the Belgium international had no intention of leaving while Jose Mourinho was in charge, he does not know if he fits into the plans of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Lukaku is calm as he evaluates his future with two games remaining this season, but is believed to be open to a move to Serie A after his issues this season.
Ajax ready to offer €20m for Odegaard
Ajax are prepared to buy Real Madrid youngster Martin Odegaard for €20 million (£17m/$22m) and a buy-back clause, according to AS.
The Dutch giants are preparing to lose a host of young stars with their Champions League run, and view Odegaard as a possible replacement.
The on-loan Odegaard has featured for Vitesse this season and has impressed, with Ajax willing to pay to land him permanently, albeit with a buy-back clause that could be activated after two seasons.
Manchester United to pay £13m to get rid of Sanchez
Red Devils desperate to unload the Chile international and would pay half his wages
Manchester United are willing to pay £13 million ($17m) to get Alexis Sanchez off the squad, according to the Daily Mail.
The Chile international's remaining £26m on his contract is proving a large obstacle in the Red Devils attempts to move him on this summer.
Man United want to sell him outside of England, and while paying half his wages would be undesirable, the club knows that would still free up a substantial portion of the budget for new additions.