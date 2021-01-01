Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juve To Terminate Ramsey Contract

Updated
Comments (0)
Aaron Ramsey Juventus 2021/2022
Getty Images

Earthquakes set to name new GM

2021-11-08T22:11:53.222Z

The San Jose Earthquakes are set to name Chris Leitch as their new general manager, reports ESPN.

Leitch has been serving the club's technical director and acting chief soccer officer, having been with the organization in some capacity since 2009.

The club parted ways with previous general manager Jesse Fioranelli in June.

Lampard undecided on Norwich job

2021-11-08T21:20:03.000Z

Saul frustrated with life at Chelsea

2021-11-08T20:40:24.000Z

Chelsea midfielder Saul Niguez is growing ever more frustrated with life at Stamford Bridge, claims the Sun.

The ex-Atletico Madrid player has received scant first-team chances this season and believes he needs more minutes in order to adapt to English football.

Almada confirms imminent Atlanta move

2021-11-08T20:10:54.494Z

Watford to sign Sparta keeper Okoye

2021-11-08T19:35:14.110Z

Chicago Fire make roster decisions

2021-11-08T18:10:30.000Z

Emenalo wanted by Newcastle as director of football

2021-11-08T17:37:06.825Z

Man Utd ignored Neville’s advice on £60m Cancelo

2021-11-08T16:50:24.000Z

Gary Neville has revealed that Manchester United ignored his advice to sign Joao Cancelo, with a lack of movement on the transfer front at Old Trafford allowing Manchester City to eventually snap the Portuguese star up for £60 million ($81m).

The versatile operator caught Neville’s eye during a brief stint in charge of La Liga side Valencia in 2015-16, with his potential clear for all to see.

United were urged to make a move, but Cancelo ended up joining Italian giants Juventus in 2018 before moving to City a year later – where he has become a key part of Pep Guardiola’s plans.

Read more here!

Messi wants Alba at PSG

2021-11-08T15:58:07.798Z

Jordi Alba continues to generate exit talk at Barcelona, with El Nacional claiming that Lionel Messi wants a former Camp Nou colleague to join him at Paris Saint-Germain.

Barca are still looking to cut costs, while also lowering the age of their defensive unit, and may be willing to let a proven performer leave for France if a suitable offer is tabled.

Jordi Alba Barcelona 2021-22
Getty

Zinchenko wanted by Shevchenko

2021-11-08T15:25:04.379Z

Manchester City left-back Oleksandr Zinchenkohas emerged as a target for fellow countryman and new Genoa boss Andriy Shevchenko, claims Il Secolo XIX.

The Ukraine international has slipped behind Joao Cancelo in the pecking order at Etihad Stadium and may be allowed to take on a new challenge in Italy.

New man in charge at Newcastle

2021-11-08T15:03:08.989Z

Roma want versatile Real star Vazquez

2021-11-08T15:01:22.210Z

Roma manager Jose Mourinho intends to launch a raid on his former employers at Real Madrid for Lucas Vazquez, claims Corriere dello Sport.

The versatile Spain international is said to be a player that the Blancos would be open to selling in January.

Man Utd have no plans to replace Solskjaer

2021-11-08T14:37:48.074Z

Sky Sports reports that Manchester United have no plans to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during the November international break.

The Red Devils have suffered humbling defeats to arch-rivals Liverpool and Manchester City over recent weeks, but a Norwegian coach will be given time to get things right.

Atletico still keen on Lacazette

2021-11-08T13:59:49.000Z

Atletico Madrid are still keen on signing Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette, according to La Razon.

The Spanish giants missed out on the 30-year-old in the summer, but he is set to become available on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Arsenal have yet to show any sign of offering Lacazette fresh terms and he is open to a move to Spain, with Atletico set to formalise their interest in the new year.

Lacazette Arsenal 2021
Getty

Gladbach interested in Arsenal outcast Nketiah

2021-11-08T13:30:20.000Z

Arsenal outcast Eddie Nketiah is the subject of interest from Borussia Monchengladbach - according to The Sun.

The 22-year-old has only made two appearances for the Gunners this season and is eager to move onto pastures new.

Gladbach could offer Nketiah the chance to play in Germany, and he will be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with the Bundesliga outfit in January.

Liverpool eyeing Sociedad star Merino

2021-11-08T13:00:16.000Z

Liverpool are eyeing a possible swoop for Real Sociedad star Mikel Merino - according to Fichajes.

The Reds have turned their attention to the 25-year-old instead of Jude Bellingham, who Borussia Dortmund have insisted is not for sale.

Merino, who previously played in the Premier League at Newcastle, is still under contract at Sociedad until 2025, meaning Liverpool would likely have to pay a hefty fee to secure his services.

Mikel Merino Spain Olympics
Getty Images

Wolves line up January move for Sanches

2021-11-08T12:30:16.000Z

Wolves are lining up a January move for Lille midfielder Renato Sanches - according to Fichajes.

Wanderers boss Bruno Lage is a keen admirer of the 24-year-old, who has previously played in the Premier League at Swansea.

Lille could let Sanches go if they are knocked out of the Champions League in the group stages.

Brozovic lays out Inter contract demands

2021-11-08T11:59:12.000Z

Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic has laid out his new contract demands - according to Calcio Mercato.

The 28-year-old's current deal expires next summer and he has been linked with a switch to the Premier League.

Inter are eager to tie Brozovic down to fresh terms, but he will only commit his future to the club if his earnings are increased to €6 million per year.

Real Madrid planning major clearout

2021-11-08T11:29:13.000Z

Real Madrid are planning a major clearout of first-team players, according to AS.

The Spanish giants will save over €100 million (£86m/$116m) by offloading Gareth Bale, Eden Hazard, Isco and Marcelo next year.

Luka Jovic and Jesus Vallejo could also be offloaded as Real bid to raise extra funds for Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe.

Juve to terminate Ramsey contract (Calciomercato)

2021-11-08T10:22:41.372Z

Welsh midfielder set to be released

Juventus are, according to Calciomercato, working on terminating Aaron Ramsey’s contract.

The former Arsenal midfielder has struggled to make the expected impact in Italian football and will be freed to find a new club – potentially one back in the Premier League.

Aaron Ramsey Juventus 2021/2022
Getty Images

Inter enter the race for Ceballos

2021-11-08T09:52:12.693Z

Inter are, according to TMW, the latest side to express interest in Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos.

The Spain international has seen returns to Real Betis and Arsenal speculated on, but a fresh start could now be made in Italy.

Kounde open to Barcelona move

2021-11-08T09:15:21.810Z

Jules Kounde has been heavily linked with Chelsea and Manchester United, but El Nacional claims the Sevilla defender would be open to joining Barcelona.

The 22-year-old is expected to be on the move in 2022 after seeing a big-money move blocked off in the last transfer window.

Palace hoping to beat Napoli to Fulham star Anguissa

2021-11-08T08:50:36.000Z

Crystal Palace are hoping to beat Napoli to the signature of Fulham star Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa - according to The Sun.

The 25-year-old is currently on loan at Napoli, who have the option to buy him outright at the end of the season.

However, Palace boss Patrick Vieira wants the club to go all out for Anguissa next year, with it possible that they could launch a bid in excess of £20 million (£17m/$23m).

City and Barca eye Sterling-De Jong swap

2021-11-08T08:33:08.000Z

Manchester City and Barcelona are considering a swap deal that could see Raheem Sterling and Frenkie de Jong swap places, reports El Nacional.

De Jong hasn't hit the heights expected at Barca while Sterling is looking for a move away from City to ensure more playing time.

City could send Sterling and €20 million (£17m/$23m) to Barca in exchange for De Jong.

Man City plotting De Ligt swoop (El Nacional)

2021-11-08T08:26:37.000Z

Dutch ace touted for Etihad switch

Manchester City are plotting a swoop for Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt, according to El Nacional.

The 22-year-old wants to leave the Allianz Stadium and has asked his agent Mino Raiola to search for new opportunities.

Barcelona had been strongly linked with De Ligt, but their current financial crisis has opened a door for City to beat them to the punch.

Matthijs De Ligt Juventus Serie A 202122
Getty

Xavi Barca era to start with Gavi & Dembele extensions

2021-11-08T08:12:40.000Z

Lampard in talks with Norwich

2021-11-08T08:06:51.000Z

Frank Lampard is in talks with Norwich over their managerial position, reports Football Insider.

Lampard has been out of work since being sacked by Chelsea in January and could be set to take over after Daniel Farke was sacked by the Canaries.

Frank Lampard Chelsea 2020
Getty Images

Cuadrado to sign new Juventus deal

2021-11-07T23:55:24Z

Juan Cuadrado is close to signing a new contract at Juventus.

The 33-year-old's current deal expires at the end of the season but Calciomercato says he will remain at the club for another two years at least as talks are coming to a close.

Man Utd consider sacking Solskjaer amid player revolt (Daily Mail)

2021-11-07T23:32:16Z

Fernandes and Ronaldo disappointed by situation at Old Trafford

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faces being sacked by Manchester United amid their recent poor results.

The Daily Mail reports the United players are not happy with the current state of the team, with Bruno Fernandes left disappointed by the lack of direction while Cristiano Ronaldo is shocked by the drop in standards at the club.

Meanwhile, the players are sympathetic to Donny van de Beek, who has struggled for playing time.

Despite the increasing pressure, The Guardian claims Solskjaer is confident he will still be in charge when United face Watford on November 20.

Benzema snubs Newcastle but open to PSG move (El Nacional)

2021-11-07T23:30:28Z

French striker will leave Madrid if Haaland joins

Karim Benzema has turned down advances from Newcastle, according to El Nacional.

The Premier League side saw the Madrid striker as an ideal signing following their recent Saudi-led takeover, but he has no interest in making the move.

Instead, he is open to joining Paris Saint-Germain, who want to bring him back to Ligue 1. Benzema’s current deal expires in 2023, but he will try to leave next year should Madrid sign Erling Haaland.

Benzema

Aston Villa eye Gerrard as Smith replacement

2021-11-07T23:27:18Z

Steven Gerrard is one of the names Aston Villa are looking at in their search for a replacement for Dean Smith.

The Premier League side sacked the coach after another disappointing result and Daily Mail reports Rangers boss Gerrard could take over.

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl, Brentford boss Thomas Frank, Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand, Lucien Favre and Paulo Fonseca are also being considered.

Atletico join Inter in Molina chase

2021-11-07T23:26:00Z

Atletico Madrid are showing interest in Udinese star Nahuel Molina.

Calciomercato says the Spanish side are the latest to start following the Argentine right-back, with Inter already keeping an eye on him.