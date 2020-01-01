Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool keen on Bissouma

Stevens back in charge of Schalke
ℹ️ Huub Stevens will take charge as interim #S04 head coach for the last Bundesliga game of the year against @arminia_int as well as the second-round DFB-Pokal game against @ssvulm1846fb. Mike Büskens has been brought in as his assistant coach. pic.twitter.com/AKn1FGoRt5— FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) December 18, 2020
Nice eye €13m January move for Celtic's Ajer
Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer has been highlighted as a January target for French side Nice, Goal understands.
The Norway international fits the French club's profile and the club have been impressed by the 22-year-old, whose contract at Celtic runs until 2022.
Nice will have to match Celtic's asking price, however, which is thought to be around €13 million (£12m/$16m).
Van Gaal linked to Chile job
Future Man Utd signing Diallo receives passport
Atalanta wonderkid Amad Diallo is set to complete his move to Manchester United after receiving a passport, reports Sky Sports.
A deal was agreed in October for the teenager for a fee of £37.2 million, and he is now waiting on a UK work permit to finalise the transfer.
Antonio signs new West Ham deal
We are pleased to announce that @Michailantonio has extended his stay with the Club until the summer of 2023.— West Ham United (@WestHam) December 18, 2020
Bayern prepare contract offer for Musiala as Premier League giants circle
Bayern Munich have begun discussions around a new contract for Jamal Musiala, but they face pressure to get the deal done with Premier League clubs monitoring the situation.
The 17-year-old could be offered as much as £100,000 per week after breaking a number of records and earning regular minutes under Hansi Flick.
Despite his first-team status, Musiala remains on a youth contract with the Bavarians which has just 18 months left to run.
Tigres close on Blessing deal
Tigres are closing on a move that would take Ghanaian forward Latif Blessing to Liga MX, reports Sportsworldghana.
The LAFC player has also attracted interest from the likes of Vasco and Botafogo in Brazil's Serie A.
FIFA reject Boca claim over Barca's Ramos Mingo
🚨🚨FIFA rechazó la demanda de Boca contra Barcelona por Ramos Mingo.— César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) December 18, 2020
*️⃣Pedía 17.300.000 euros de resarcimiento por el jugador que se fue del club sin tener contrato firmado a pesar de tener 18 años.
*️⃣El club argentino sólo recibirá €300.000 por derechos de formación. pic.twitter.com/qtbJsgfk7n
Atlanta United name Heinze head coach
Atlanta United have confirmed that Gabriel Heinze will be the club's new head coach.
The 42-year-old Argentine has signed a two-year contract with the MLS side, joining after spending two and a half seasons in charge of Velez Sarsfield.
After a playing career that saw him represent Manchester United, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain among others, Heinze retired in 2014 and began a coaching career.
Brighton recall Moder from Lech Poznan loan
✍️ Albion will recall Jakub Moder from his loan spell at @LechPoznan effective from 1st January 2021.#BHAFC 🔵⚪️— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) December 18, 2020
Inter Miami sign up academy star Valencia
Welcome, Felipe Valencia!— Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) December 18, 2020
15-year-old winger from the @InterMiamiAcad x @BaptistHealthSF, and youngest goalscorer in USL history becomes 1st Academy player to sign Pro contract to #InterMiamiCF.
Full details:https://t.co/SMc3TxQJ1t
Cork signs Burnley extension
Jack Cork has signed a new contract at Burnley.
The midfielder is now committed to the club until 2022, though the deal includes an option to extend for another year.
Marcondes wanted by Championship rivals
Brentford forward Emiliano Marcondes is wanted by a host of Championship clubs with his contract set to expire in the summer, according to MailOnline.
Norwich, QPR and Nottingham Forest are all keeping tabs on the 25-year-old, although he is still in contract talks with the Bees.
Marcondes is a first team regular for Brentford, making 19 league appearances this season.
Hegerberg signs new Lyon deal
The Norwegian forward will stay in France until 2024
Big news from women's football, with the announcement that Ada Hegerberg has signed a contract extension with Lyon.
The Norwegian Ballon D'Or winner has penned a new deal to keep her with the most succesful side in the European game until 2024.
Hegerberg told the club website: “This is the club I love. I wanted to extend from the start because there was no doubt in my head. OL have always been the No 1 option. It gives me more peace of mind to come back even stronger now”.
Les photos de la prolongation de contrat de notre attaquante @AdaStolsmo ! 📸🔴🔵— OL Féminin (@OLfeminin) December 18, 2020
Toutes les infos 👉 https://t.co/N93kPICbaN#ADA2024 pic.twitter.com/uHsiL7aAmA
Gladbach defender pens new deal
The Fußballgott is going nowhere 😍@tonyjantschke has signed a two-year extension with the Foals, keeping him at the club until 2023 and beyond, with an agreement in place for him to work with the club after his retirement 🐎💚#DieFohlen pic.twitter.com/1UAHeYyG8K— Gladbach (@borussia_en) December 18, 2020
Wolves winger 'set for loan to Braga in January'
Wolves winger Ruben Vinagre will join Braga on loan in January, according to O Jogo.
The 21-year-old is currently at Olympiacos in Greece, but will reportedly move to his home country in the new year to gain more first team action.
Braga are looking for a left-sided player to replace the injured Francisco Moura, who has been ruled out for the season.
Stindl signs new deal with Gladbach
O captain, my captain 💚🐎@stindl28 has signed a contract extension with the Foals until 2023 ✍️#DieFohlen pic.twitter.com/F4oTn48vup— Gladbach (@borussia_en) December 18, 2020
Bayer Leverkusen seek Brandon Williams deal
Bayer Leverkusen have entered the race to sign Manchester United full-back Brandon Williams on loan, the Telegraph reports.
The Red Devils defender burst onto the scene under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the 2019-20 campaign although his appearances have been limited this season following the signing of Alex Telles.
Solskjaer has suggested that Williams will be allowed to leave on a temporary basis in January and Bundesliga side Leverkusen are one of those that are keen to take him on loan.
Gedson set for Benfica return
Gedson Fernandes is set to return to Benfica following a loan spell with Tottenham, A Bola reports.
The Portuguese joined Spurs on loan in January 2020 although has struggled to make a significant impact for Jose Mourinho's side.
Gedson was due to remain with the north Londoners until at least the end of the 2020-21 campaign although it would appear that the Premier League side have decided to cut the loan short as he heads back to Portugal.
Chelsea women sign goalkeeper Zecira Musovic
Welcome to Chelsea, @ZeciraMusovic! 🙌💙 pic.twitter.com/htO1lTHgYn— Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) December 18, 2020
Atalanta make move for €10m Joakim Maehle
Atalanta are apparently close to securing the signing of Genk right-back Joakim Maehle, Sky Sport Italia report.
The Serie A side have apparently offered around €10 million (£9m/$12m) for the Dane, with Maehle seen as a replacement for Cristiano Piccini and Fabio Depaoli, who have both struggled.
Villa plan to loan out Davis
Aston Villa are preparing to loan out striker Keinan Davis in January once Wesley has returned to full fitness, Football Insider reports.
Davis has struggled for game time given Ollie Watkins' impressive form in the central striker role and Dean Smith will now look at sending him out on loan to give the 22-year-old more game time.
Liverpool keen on Bissouma
From seaside to Merseyside?
Liverpool are keeping close tabs on Yves Bissouma ahead of the winter window, ESPN reports.
It is claimed that Jurgen Klopp has identified the Brighton midfielder as a potential successor to Georginio Wijnaldum, who is out of contract in the summer.
A move for the £30 million-rated Mali international may not be easy, however, as Man Utd and Monaco are also said to be keen on the 24-year-old.
Spartak want Promes
Spartak Moscow are keen to bring Quincy Promes back to Russia from Ajax, Sport-Express claims.
The Netherlands attacker was recently arrested on suspicion of stabbing a relative but has since been released on bail.
And the report states that Spartak will look to capitalise on controversy in order to bring the former fan favourite in on a cut-price deal.
Elhamed set for Celtic exit
Hatem Elhamed will leave Celtic in the January transfer window, Glasgow Live reports.
It is claimed that several Israeli sides are waiting in the wings to snap up the defender, with Hapoel Be'er Sheva seemingly at the front of the queue for the 29-year-old.
Baum out, Stevens in at Schalke
Schalke are set to announce the dismissal of Manuel Baum and the reappointment of Huub Stevens, Goal Germany has learned.
The Bundesliga side have not won a match since January and Stevens will be brought in at least until the end of 2020 and a full-time replacement is found.
Juve to use Dybala & Bernardeschi as Pogba makeweights
Bianconeri want swap deal for Man Utd star
Juventus are, according to ESPN, prepared to use Paulo Dybala and Federico Bernardeschi as makeweights in their bid to prise Paul Pogba from Manchester United.
The Bianconeri are eager to bring the France international back onto their books as questions continue to be asked of the Frenchman's future at Old Trafford.
Man City to make Nmecha loan call
Anderlecht are eager to extend Lukas Nmecha’s loan from Manchester City for another season, reports Nieuwsblad.
The 22-year-old striker has impressed this season, with the Blues needing to decide what would be best for his ongoing development.
Arsenal eyeing up another Vieira
Arsenal once boasted Patrick Vieira on their books, and the Daily Star claims that they now have their sights set on Fabio Vieira.
The Porto midfielder is considered to be a hot prospect at 20 years of age and could be acquired for £27 million ($37m) if his release clause is triggered.
Juventus & Inter keen on Felix
Joao Felix is, according to Calciomercato, frustrated with his role at Atletico Madrid and could push for a move in 2021.
Serie A giants Juventus and Inter are said to be monitoring his situation, with big-money offers on the cards.
Wolves want Origi
Wolves are the latest side to express interest in Liverpool forward Divock Origi, claims The Athletic.
The Belgian has been struggling for regular game time this season, with Nuno looking for him to become cover for the injured Raul Jimenez at Molineux.
Arsenal set sights on Sima
Arsenal are in the market for 'new Thierry Henry' Abdallah Sima, according to Calciomercato.
Juventus would also welcome the opportunity to add the 19-year-old to their ranks after seeing him catch the eye at Slavia Prague.
Ancelotti wants to see out Everton contract
Carlo Ancelotti wants to stay at Everton until the end of his contract in 2024.
“I would like to finish the contract [at Everton] because it will be the first time – apart from Milan where I spent eight years – that I have stayed more than two years [at a club]," the Italian told the Liverpool Echo.
"I would like to finish my contract here with trophies and with something special."
Ryan set for Brighton exit
Brighton have told Australia goalkeeper Mat Ryan that he is free to find a new club in January, claims Football Insider.
Ryan did not make the matchday squad for the Seagulls' last game, and it is reported Robert Sanchez will be No.1 going forward.
Arsenal join Isco chase
Juventus, Sevilla, AC Milan and Everton also linked
Arsenal have joined the list of clubs considering a January move for Isco, according to Sport.
The 28-year-old is firmly out of favour at the Santiago Bernabeu and could be allowed to leave as Madrid trim their wage bill.
Juventus, Sevilla, AC Milan and Everton are also said to be in the race.
Liverpool & PSG want Asensio
Midfielder could be allowed to leave Real Madrid
Liverpool and PSG have both shown an interest in Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, per Todofichajes.
The 24-year-old has struggled to recapture his best form in Spain after a period struggling with injuries.
Zinedine Zidane may be prepared to see him leave in order to help fund a refresh of his squad.
Jets skipper signs on
CONFIRMED: The Skipper is going around again!— NEWCASTLE JETS FC ✈️ (@NewcastleJetsFC) December 17, 2020
💪🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/6c36M7EQW6
Wanderers sign Ibini
🔥🔥🔥— WS Wanderers FC (@wswanderersfc) December 17, 2020
We are proud to announce the signing of @bernieibini for the next two @aleague seasons: https://t.co/MwC5XhmRoL #WSW pic.twitter.com/z86jYhsyz7
Wilder confident of Sheffield United future
Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder isn't worried about his future at the club despite losing 3-2 to Manchester United on Thursday night and marking the worst ever start by a club in English top-flight history.
"I am a free manager anyway, I don't worry about what I can't control. I don't worry about my job. I keep coming into work and doing it to my best of my ability," Wilder said post-match.
"There is a huge gulf, people don't understand what Sheffield United are about when they talk about people's futures. I have been in the game long enough to know that that question will be asked. There is a story to every club and we accept that."
Hazard in talks with Celtic
Celtic have opened talks with goalkeeper Conor Hazard over a new contract, claims Football Insider.
The 22-year-old Northern Irishman has been cementing a place for himself as Celtic's first choice between the posts.
Celtic are hopeful a deal can be found by the end of the year.
Man Utd in talks with Celta defender
Manchester United are in talks with Celta Vigo defender Stefan Bajcetic, reports La Voz de Galicia.
It is claimed there is a keenness on both sides for the 16-year-old's move to go ahead soon.
Arsenal set to complete Rekik signing
Arsenal are set to complete the signing of Hertha Berlin defender Omar Rekik after he touched down in London on Thursday, according to the Mirror.
The Gunners had a bid accepted late in the summer but were unable to formalise the move before the window closed.
Rekik isn't expected to play for Arsenal straight away and could be sent straight out on loan.
Man Utd enter Rice race
Chelsea thought to be midfielder's preferred destination
Manchester United may return with a bid for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice in the summer, reports the Express.
United and Chelsea have been strongly linked with the England international in the past, with reports claiming he would prefer to join his close friend Mason Mount at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea are still thought to be interested but it is unlikely West Ham will sanction a sale in the upcoming January transfer window.
Roma bid for American youngster Reynolds
Serie A giants Roma have tabled an offer of €7.5 million (£7m/$9m) for FC Dallas full-back Bryan Reynolds, according to MLSSoccer.com.
Juventus, AC Milan and Marseille are also said to hold an interest in the 19-year-old.
Reynolds has represented the United States at youth level but hasn't yet made his debut for the USMNT.