The New Revolution won't be bringing in an overseas player to replace the injured Carles Gil, head coach Bruce Arena has said.

Gil, the 2019 Newcomer of the Year had surgery on his left Achilles tendon this month and is expected to be out for three months.

"Are we going to do anything in the transfer market to replace him? No, I don’t believe so," Arena said. "We’re at three Designated Players at the moment."