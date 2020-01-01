Lazio close on €18m Muriqi
Lazio have reached a deal to sign 26-year-old Kosovan striker Vedat Muriqi from Fenerbahce, according to Sportitalia.
The Serie A side will pay €18 million (£16m/$21m) for Muriqi, who is set to sign a five-year contract.
Antonucci leaves Monaco for Feyenoord
Rafinha returning to Europe
Former Bayern Munich right-back Rafinha is ready to return to Europe with Olympiacos, claims Vene Casagrande.
It is reported the Brazilian, currently in his home country with Flamengo, has already agreed personal terms with the Greek giants but Flamengo want him to stay.
Porto sign goalkeeper Ramos
Porto have signed 28-year-old goalkeeper Claudio Ramos from Tondela on a four-year deal.
🔵⚪Bem-vindo, Cláudio Ramos!
🔵⚪Welcome, Cláudio Ramos!
🔵⚪Bienvenido, Cláudio Ramos!
No new replacement for Gil, says Arena
The New England Revolution won't be bringing in an overseas player to replace the injured Carles Gil, head coach Bruce Arena has said.
Gil, the 2019 MLS Newcomer of the Year had surgery on his left Achilles tendon this month and is expected to be out for three months.
"Are we going to do anything in the transfer market to replace him? No, I don’t believe so," Arena said. "We’re at three Designated Players at the moment."
Sancho not leaving - Dortmund
'Definite means definite'
Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has doubled down on his club's transfer stance on Jadon Sancho, saying: 'definite means definite'.
Emerson to Inter deal hinges on Conte
Inter's proposed deal to sign Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri hinges on the future of Antonio Conte, according to CalcioMercato.
It is claimed a five-year contract with the player has already been agreed, but there remains some uncertainty as to whether Conte will remain in his post next season amid tension with the club's owners.
Chelsea given £80m pricetag for Rice
West Ham reject Blues' swap offer
West Ham have slapped a pricetag of £80 million ($105m) on Declan Rice amid renewed interest from Chelsea, claims The Times.
It is reported the Hammers have rejected a swap deal including Michy Batshuayi and Ross Barkley, and they have little intention of selling Rice.
Butland asking price drops to £10m
Stoke have lowered their asking price for England goalkeeper Jack Butland to £10 million ($13m), Sky Sports reports.
When the Potters were relegated to the Championship in 2018, they were said to be demanding £30m ($39m).
Butland has one year left on his contract at Stoke, and could leave for free next summer.
Kaputska completes Leicester exit
Bartosz Kaputska has left Leicester, returning to his native Poland to join Legia Warsaw on a permanent deal.
❗️ Długo wyczekiwana wiadomość ❗️
Trochę Was przetrzymaliśmy...😎
BARTOSZ KAPUSTKA OFICJALNIE ZAWODNIKIEM LEGII WARSZAWA💥
Fot. @mat_kostrzewa pic.twitter.com/qiT7NbJ0mi
Vertonghen spotted at Benfica medical
Jan Vertonghen has been filmed reportedly undergoing a medical at Benfica's Hospital da Luz, SIC Noticias reports.
It is claimed the 33-year-old, available on a free transfer following his exit from Tottenham, will sign a three-year contract.
Spurs academy graduate heads to Italy
Tottenham academy graduate Luis Binks has joined Serie A side Bologna from Montreal Impact.
Sheffield Wednesday add Dunkley
Sheffield Wednesday have announced the signing of Chey Dunkley.
The defender joins the club after making 115 appearances for West Brom over the last three seasons.
Dunkley is the club's second signing of the summer, having previously added Fisayo Dele-Bashiru from Manchester City.
Atlanta sign Homegrown defender
Atlanta United have signed defender Efrain Morales as a Homegrown Player, the club announced.
The defender, who has been capped by the U.S. up to the U-17 level, is the first player to make the leap all the way from the club's inaugural U-12 team to the MLS squad.
“We’re pleased to announce Efrain as our latest product to sign out of our Academy,” said Atlanta United technical director Carlos Bocanegra. “Efrain has been with us since we started the program in 2016, and credit goes to the hard work of our entire Academy staff as Efrain has developed consistently, but still shows a lot of potential.
"He’s a local kid who joined our academy at a young age, so he thoroughly understands the Atlanta United philosophy and has a strong understanding of how we want to play. We’re eager to see his continued development.”
Liverpool contact Bayern over Thiago
Liverpool have contacted Bayern Munich regarding Thiago, reports Bild.
The midfielder has been heavily linked with the Reds in recent weeks, and it appears that Jurgen Klopp's side is serious about their interest.
Thiago is seen as a much-needed creative boost to the Liverpool midfield, which currently features the likes of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita, Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Nashville SC acquires Muyl from Red Bulls
Nashville SC has acquired Alex Muyl from the New York Red Bulls, the club announced.
The winger had spent four seasons with the Red Bulls, making 113 total appearances for the club.
“Alex displays all the qualities we look for in a player as we continue to build the foundation of our club,” said Nashville SC general manager Mike Jacobs. “He is a proven winner, industrious, and is an absolute nightmare to play against. His ability to create and finish scoring chances makes him a constant threat."
Borussia Monchengladbach 'keen on Lazaro'
The Austrian winger spent last season on loan at Newcastle United from Inter
Valentino Lazaro is a summer transfer target for Borussia Monchengladbach, according to Kicker.
The Austrian wide man spent the second half of 2019-20 on loan at Newcastle United, where he was played as both a right wing back and as an attacking winger.
His parent club, Inter, are said to be willing to sell the 24-year-old this summer, and Gladbach are rumoured to be keen on a deal, as are fellow Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen.
Everton 'keen on Napoli midfielder Allan'
Carlo Ancelotti worked with the playmaker in Naples
Everton want to sign midfielder Allan from Napoli, according to the Daily Express.
The Brazilian has been linked with an exit from Stadio San Paolo this summer as manager Gennaro Gattuso revamps his squad, and could reunite with former Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti at Goodison Park.
Napoli are said to be keen to sell the 29-year-old but it remains to be seen how much the Toffees are willing or able to pay.
Ajeti departs West Ham for Celtic
The Swiss striker has moved to the Scottish champions for an undisclosed fee
Albian Ajeti has moved from West Ham United to Celtic for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club have confirmed.
The Swiss striker leaves the London Stadium leaves after a single season, having made 12 appearances for the Hammers.
Higuain and Khedira set for Juventus exit
The Serie A champions are looking at moving on two more veterans
Gonzalo Higuain and Sami Khedira have both been told they can leave Juventus this summer with neither player featuring in the plans of new manager Andrea Pirlo, Goal understands.
Despite claiming a ninth successive Scudetto, 2019-20 was a comparatively poor year by Juventus' high standards and Pirlo is looking to fully refurbish his squad and put his own mark on the team, ahead of going for a 10th straight crown in 2020-21.
Now Higuain and Khedira, previously key first-team figures at Juve, have been told they are no longer needed and are free to seek new clubs away from Turin.
Chelsea confirm double departure
Danilo Pantic leaves on loan; Jacob Maddox makes permanent move
Chelsea midfielder Danilo Pantic has joined Serbian club FK Cukaricki on a season-long loan for the 2020-21 campaign.
The 23-year-old Serbian signed for the Blues in 2015 but has been almost permanently on loan since, with spells at Vitesse, Excelsior, Partizan Belgrade and MOL Fehervar.
Chelsea have also confirmed the departure of academy product Jacob Maddox to Portuguese club Vitoria on a permanent deal.
The 21-year-old English midfielder won the FA Youth Cup and UEFA Youth League in his time at the club, and spent time on loan with various English clubs including Premier League side Southampton last season.
Inter Miami confirm signing of Matuidi on free transfer
The 33-year-old French midfielder departed Juventus on Wednesday
Inter Miami have confirmed the signing of midfielder Blaise Matuidi following the Frenchman's departure from Juventus.
Goal confirmed earlier this week that the 33-year-old had reached an agreement with the Serie A champions to end his contract early - with it having been due to expire in 2021 - and that was made official on Wednesday.
Matuidi has now joined the MLS franchise, co-owned by former England international David Beckham, on a free transfer.
Ozil won't leave Arsenal before 2021
Mesut Ozil has made it clear that he will not be leaving Arsenal before the end of his contract, stating that he will “give everything” for the club and that his four-year deal should be respected by all parties.
The playmaker's situation at the Emirates has been the topic of much debate in recent times, with both current head coach Mikel Arteta and former boss Unai Emery having left him out of matchday squads despite being fit.
Given the 31-year-old is on a massive £350,000-per-week salary, fans and pundits alike have questioned whether those funds could be better spent elsewhere as Arteta continues to undertake a rebuilding job in north London.
Ex-Inter winger Biabiany joins San Fernando
August 13, 2020
Solskajer wants Lingard to stay at Man Utd
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Jesse Lingard to stay at Manchester United - according to Sky Sports.
The England international's current contract does not expire until 2021, and the Red Devils have the option to extend that agreement by an extra year.
Solskjaer would like Lingard to remain at Old Trafford amid ongoing transfer rumours, but cannot guarantee him regular playing time next season.
Vertonghen set to undergo Benfica medical
Ex-Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen is set to undergo a medical at Benfica ahead of a free transfer - according to BBC Sport.
The 33-year-old, who left Spurs at the end of the Premier League season, will commit to a three-year contract at Estadio da Luz.
Vertonghen will join a Benfica side that finished second in the Primeira Liga last term, qualifying for the Champions League in the process.
Leicester keeper Iversen completes loan move to OHL
Good luck, Daniel! 👍— Leicester City (@LCFC) August 13, 2020
Man Utd join race for Chelsea target Chilwell
Red Devils eyeing Leicester full-back
Manchester United have joined the race to sign Leicester defender Ben Chilwell - as the Mirror reports.
Chelsea have also been linked with the 23-year-old, but the Foxes are demanding £80 million ($105m) for a prized asset.
The Blues are reluctant to meet Leicester's valuation of Chilwell, and United are now well placed to swoop in and steal his signature from right under their noses.
Ballack tips Havertz to flourish under Lampard at Chelsea
Chelsea is the ideal next destination for Kai Havertz, according to Michael Ballack, who says Frank Lampard will help the Bayer Leverkusen star develop even further.
Goal reported last month that Chelsea had entered into negotiations with Leverkusen over a possible €76 million (£69m/$90m) deal for Havertz, who is expected to leave Bay Arena this summer.
However, Leverkusen are holding out for a figure closer to €100m (£90m/$118m), and sporting director Rudi Voller has promised that there will be no "Covid discount" for the midfielder.
Man City launch £57m bid for Koulibaly
Guardiola's summer spree set to continue
Manchester City have launched an opening bid of £57 million ($75m) for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly - as The Sun reports.
The Blues are prepared to include bonus payments in the final deal, but the Italian giants are likely to hold out for a lump sum of £63 million ($82m) upfront.
Pep Guardiola has already added Nathan Ake and Ferran Torres to his City ranks, and Koulibaly could be the next man to arrive at Etihad Stadium this summer.
Silva stalling on signing Lazio deal
Manchester City's David Silva is stalling on signing a deal with Lazio, Corriere dello Sport claims.
The report states that communication between the player's entourage and the club has ground to a halt, with those on Silva's end said to be taking time to closely consider the terms of his contract.
Juve mulling over striker options
Juventus have a shortlist of three strikers they are looking at ahead of the new season, the Gazzetta dello Sport reports.
Napoli's Arkadiusz Milik is said to be the club's first choice, while Roma's Edin Dzeko and former Bianconeri man Alvaro Morata are also being monitored.
Brighton to sign Van Hecke
Zieler returns to Koln
Willkommen zu Hause, Ron! 🤗
Der #effzeh leiht Ron-Robert #Zieler für ein Jahr von Hannover 96 aus.
Docherty & McCrorie set to leave Rangers
Greg Docherty and Ross McCrorie are set for permanent moves away from Rangers.
Gers boss Steven Gerrard confirmed the news after watching his side beat St Johnstone, telling reporters: "Hull are in for Greg Docherty so he has had permission to speak to them.
"We have had some interest from Hibs in Ross McCrorie. Those talks are ongoing. But Ross and Greg will not be going on loan."
Rivaldo's son joins Cracovia
Bem vindo a Cracovia 🇧🇷
Milan ready to swoop for Atalanta's Pessina
Milan are ready to launch a bid for Atalanta midfielder Matteo Pessina - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Rossoneri are hoping that a €12 million (£11m/$14m) offer will be enough to lure the 23-year-old away from the Gewiss Stadium this summer.
Pessina spent the 2019-20 season out on loan at Hellas Verona, scoring seven goals in 35 appearances.
Juventus set sights on Partey
Juventus have identified Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey as a transfer target - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Spanish giants are prepared to let the 27-year-old leave the club if their €50 million (£45m/$59m) valuation is met.
However, Juventus are planning to test Atletico's resolve by including either Federico Bernardeschi and Douglas Costa in any possible deal to reduce the final fee.
West Brom keen on bringing Robinson back
West Brom are hoping to regain the services of striker Callum Robinson, who helped the club achieve promotion to the Premier League.
Robinson joined the Baggies on loan from Sheffield United in January, and scored three goals in 10 starts.
According to Sky Sports, West Brom want the 25-year-old to return either permanently or on loan.
Ronaldo offered to Barcelona
Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered to Barcelona as Juventus look to reduce their gigantic wage billl.
With the Serie A champions hit hard financially by the Covid-19 pandemic, the club is looking to get rid of Ronaldo's mammoth contract and have contacted Barcelona about their interest, according to Spanish journalist Guillem Balague.
Ronaldo was Juve's top scorer during the recent season with 35 goals in all competitions.
Southampton’s Hasenhuttl hails ‘important’ Salisu signing
Ralph Hasenhuttl has described the signing of Mohammed Salisu as ‘important’ as Saints strengthened their squad ahead of next season.
'Neymar & Mbappe will never leave PSG'
Kylian Mbappe and Neymar will stay at Paris Saint-Germain for the rest of their careers, club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has claimed.
The attacking pair played crucial roles in PSG’s dramatic 2-1 Champions League win over Atalanta on Wednesday, despite Mbappe only being fit to play the last 30 minutes.
Neymar made up for some glaring missed opportunities with the last touch before Marquinhos’ equaliser, while Mbappe raced clear in the dying moments to create the winner for unlikely hero Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.
D.C. United close in on Sjoberg deal
The Columbus Crew's Axel Sjoberg is set to join D.C. United, claims the Washington Post.
The defender will join the club as part of a trade with winger Emmanuel Boateng going the opposite direction.
Pogba 'joins' Verdansk FC
Paul Pogba has put fans out of their misery following his cryptic social media post on Tuesday – announcing he has signed for Verdansk FC in the war-torn fictional country of Kastovia, as part of a promotion for Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5.
Pogba made waves on Twitter on Tuesday with a teasing tweet which some thought signalled he was set to sign a new contract at Manchester United.
The midfielder later clarified that the post had nothing to do with football – though it turns out that wasn’t completely true.
Man City and PSG to battle for Thiago
Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara is wanted by both Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City this summer, according to Le10sport.
The Ligue 1 giants have made an initial €30 million ($35m) offer for the Spaniard but are now expecting City to enter the race.
Wenger rejected Barca offer
The Gunners legend was wanted at Camp Nou
Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger turned down a recent approach to coach Barcelona, reports Le10 Sport.
The La Liga giants are exploring their managerial options for next season and discussed giving the job to Wenger, who ultimately declined the chance after some initial talks.
Along with Barca, the Frenchman has reportedly received several other offers to return to management.
Ivic favourite for Watford job
Sancho asked to take pay cut by Man Utd
The Premier League club have struggled throughout negotiations
Manchester United's attempts to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund initially saw them propose for the attacker to take a pay cut, according to the Daily Mail.
The Red Devils' first contract proposal would have seen Sancho make less money per week than he is currently on at Dortmund.
While their second offer matched his Dortmund wages, United continue to struggle to settle on a transfer fee for Sancho with his German club demanding £108 million (€119m/$140m).
Wolves set to hand Nuno a new £5m-a-year deal
Nuno Espirito Santo is set to be rewarded for a stunning season in charge of Wolves with the club to offer him a new deal worth £5 million a year, reports the Daily Star.
The manager has one year left on his current contract with the club desperate to retain his services moving forward.