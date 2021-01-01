Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Klopp urges Liverpool to pursue Alaba

are considering a move for pair Joshua Zirkzee and Corentin Tolisso, reports Calciomercato.

Juve are desperate to sign a forward this month and have turned their attention to Zirkzee, who is keen to find regular first-team football and is available for loan.

The Bianconeri are also interested in midfielder Tolisso, who they were keen on signing before he joined Bayern in 2017 and who may also be allowed to leave the Bavarian giants this month.