Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Klopp urges Liverpool to pursue Alaba

Juve eye Bayern duo
Juventus are considering a move for Bayern Munich pair Joshua Zirkzee and Corentin Tolisso, reports Calciomercato.
Juve are desperate to sign a forward this month and have turned their attention to Zirkzee, who is keen to find regular first-team football and is available for loan.
The Bianconeri are also interested in France midfielder Tolisso, who they were keen on signing before he joined Bayern in 2017 and who may also be allowed to leave the Bavarian giants this month.
Liverpool to beat Real Madrid to Alaba signing
Klopp keen to land defender this summer
Jurgen Klopp has asked Liverpool to pursue a deal for David Alaba and pip Real Madrid to the Austrian's signature, according to Don Balon.
Alaba is out of contract at Bayern in the summer and is unlikely to sign fresh terms, sparkling a scramble between a host of clubs for his signature.
The 28-year-old is believed to have held talks with Real over a move to the Bernabeu, but the deal could be scuppered by Liverpool as Klopp seeks a summer solution to his side's defensive frailities.
No transfer option in Odegaard deal
Martin Odegaard will complete a loan move from Real Madrid to Arsenal on Monday but the Gunners will not have the option to turn it into a permanent deal, reports The Times.
Mikel Arteta's side have agreed to pay a £1.8 million ($2.4m) loan fee for the midfielder and will cover his £38,000-a-week wages until the end of the season.
However, Los Blancos refused to include an option to make the move permanent as they want him available for a new head coach if Zinedine Zidane leaves at the end of the campaign.
Dardai set for Hertha return
Hertha Berlin legend Pal Dardai is set to return for a second spell as head coach, according to Kicker.
Dardai will replace Bruno Labbadia, who was sacked after Saturday's 4-1 defeat against Werder Bremen.
Another former Hertha player, Andreas Neuendorf, is also set to return to the club as Dardai's assistant.
Clarets keen on Forest skipper
Burnley are interested in Nottingham Forest captain Joe Worrall but may not make a move until the summer, according to the Mirror.
The Clarets boss have recently been taken over by US group ALK Capital and given boss Sean Dyche money to spend in the transfer window.
Defender Worrall has been a long-term target but Burnley may delay their move until the summer where they can maybe negotiate a better price, with their improved form in the league also meaning there is no desperate need to strengthen the squad immediately.
Man Utd agree to let Lingard leave
Manchester United have reluctantly agreed to let Jesse Lingard leave this transfer window, reports the Telegraph.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is wary of letting too many players leave this month because of United's hectic schedule in the second half of the campaign.
However, Lingard has told the board he wants to move on to find regular first-team football and Solskjaer has accepted his request, with West Brom, West Ham, Newcastle and Sheffield United among those interested.
Lepzig star set for Prem move
Hwang Hee-Chan is set to move to the Premier League on loan from RB Leipzig, according to Bild.
West Ham are believed to be one of the clubs interested after selling Sebastien Haller to Ajax.
The South Korea international joined Leipzig from Red Bull Salzburg on a five-year deal last summer.