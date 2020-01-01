Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea want Aubameyang as Dembele alternative

Martin Odegaard could return to a season early from his loan if Luka Modric departs this summer, according to Marca.

In the first season of a two-year loan at Sociedad, Odegaard has proven to be one of 's top performers and appears ready to feature prominently at Madrid.

But the Norway star is likely to stay for his second season at the Basque club, unless Modric leaves in the summer amid interest from and .