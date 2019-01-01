Hodgson unhappy with Palace transfer business
Roy Hodgson has said he thought he and the Crystal Palace board were on the same page regarding transfers, but that he's unhappy more significant additions haven't been made to the Eagles squad.
Palace lost Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Manchester United for £50m ($62m), and have only brought in Andre Ayew.
Talking to Sky Sports Hodgson said the club needed bodies, but backed sporting director Dougie Freedman and chairman Steve Parrish to bring players in.
Bakayoko and Drinkwater out at Chelsea
Frank Lampard is prepared to cut ties with underperforming midfielders Tiemoue Bakayoko and Danny Drinkwater before the new season.
Neither player appeared for the Blues last season, with Drinkwater frozen out and Bakayoko loaned to AC Milan.
Despite their transfer ban new boss Lampard believes Chelsea are well-stocked in the middle of the park and sees no future for the pair, says The Daily Mail.
Pepe salary revealed
Nicolas Pepe will reportedly earn £105,000 per week after he completes a £72m ($89m) move from Lille to Arsenal.
The fee would be a club record for the Gunners, and The Express say their wage offer impressed the Ivory Coast international.
Pepe was a target of Liverpool and Manchester United, but is believed to have opted for North London to help Unai Emery's side return to the Champions League.
Bale to earn more than £1m per week
Bale would more than double his Real Madrid wages
If Gareth Bale's expected transfer to Jiangsu Suning goes through he will be the world's second best paid player, says The Express.
The paper claims he will pocket £1.1 million per week, just behnd Barcelona's Lionel Messi, who makes £1.2m every seven days.
The deal must be completed before the Chinese transfer deadline on Wednesday, but the club and Bale's lawyers have been working round the clock to make sure it's done, says the report
Leicester demand more of Maguire fee upfront
Leicester City will require a greater percentage of defender Harry Maguire's fee upfront than Manchester United have offered so far, say The Daily Mail.
The Foxes reasoning is that they are unsure bonus clauses will be met, as United are not guaranteed Champions League qualification as they have been in the past.
The Red Devils have offered £72m ($89m) as an initial fee, with bonuses to take the deal to £80m.
Leicester are holding out for more than £75m before add-ons, so they can say they sold the defender for a world record fee, according to the report.
Dybala wants Juventus stay
Tottenham and Manchester United-linked Paulo Dybala wants to stay and fight for his place at Juventus.
Sky Sports in Italy says the Argentina international is prepared to cut short his holidays to return to Turin to begin training with Maurizio Sarri.
It was rumoured that Dybala was offered to United as part of a deal for Romelu Lukaku, and Spurs have apparently had a £50m ($62m) bid rejected already.