Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Werner ready to join Liverpool

The Bayern Munich chairman has issued a statement over their signing of goalkeeper Alexander Nubel.

Nubel's arrival from has put current number one Manuel Neuer's position under question, with his contract set to expire next summer. Neuer himself has previously said he is unhappy after details of his contract negotiations were leaked to the media.

However Rummenigge has now intervened to say Bayern are looking forward to having Neuer and Nubel working together - as well as taking a swipe at negative reactions to their signing of the 23-year-old keeper.

He said: "In recent weeks there have been a lot of reports about Alexander Nubel. On behalf of FC Bayern, I would like to clarify that all decision-makers at Bayern, including head coach Hansi Flick, are very happy that Nubel will be a Bayern player next season.

"He is one of the best young goalkeepers in Europe and an important player for the future of our team. We're confident that Manuel Neuer, with his quality and experience, will make an important contribution to Nubel's development.

"In addition, we would like to put on record that FC Bayern does not tolerate derogatory comments from players' agents about other Bayern players."