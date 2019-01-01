Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pogba wants new £600k-a-week contract

Japanese star and current free agent Keisuke Honda has tagged in a Twitter post as he looks for a new club.

After a recent stint in with Melbourne Victory, the 33-year-old is without a club and seems keen on a stint with the Red Devils.

Give me an offer. I don't need money but I need to play with great team and great team mate! @ManUtd @ManUtd_JP — KeisukeHonda(本田圭佑) (@kskgroup2017) September 27, 2019

Honda has previously played in the Eredivisie and but is yet to grace the Premier League.