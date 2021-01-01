Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Tuchel wants Dortmund star Haaland at Chelsea

Sonderjyske eye move for American defender
Tuchel wants Dortmund star Haaland at Chelsea
The new Blues boss will be backed in the summer
New Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel is eyeing a summer move for Erling Haaland, reports the Daily Mail.
Tuchel views young players like Tammy Abraham as important members of his side, but the Blues will likely spend again next summer.
The Borussia Dortmund striker is considered a top option to compete with Abraham and struggling new arrival Timo Werner.
PSG remain in talks over Alli loan move
Paris Saint-Germain are continuing discussions with Tottenham over Dele Alli as the two sides hash out details over a loan deal, Goal can confirm.
Alli has been reported as a target for PSG for weeks, with the arrival of former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino furthering links between the midfielder and the French giants.
Everton battle Parma for €10m Zirkzee
Update Zirkzee: It's a straight race between Everton and Parma, according to Sky sources. Both made a formal bid of over 10m€ for the player (loan + option/obligation). Player would be happy with both options. Now @FCBayern has to take a decision #TransferUpdate pic.twitter.com/7rhDYuK1jF— Max Bielefeld (@Sky_MaxB) January 26, 2021
Celtic nearing deal for Davies
Celtic are close to reaching an agreement to sign Ben Davies from Preston, reports Sky Sports.
The centre-back has made 18 appearances in the Championship this season, and talks are progressing over a move to Scotland.
Preston are said to be looking for a fee of between £2 million and £2.5m for Davies.
Arzani moves to AGF
Australian attacker Daniel Arzani has joined Danish club AGF on loan for the remainder of the season.
Arzani, who is contracted to Manchester City, was released early from his loan at Dutch side Utrecht to join the Danish outfit.
The 22-year-old was unable to secure regular minutes with the Eredivisie side and will hope to find better fortunes with AGF.