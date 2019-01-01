Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Zidane wants Mane at Real Madrid

The Frenchman is keen on making the Reds forward the next 'Galactico'.

Zinedine Zidane wants to bring Sadio Mane to from , according to Marca.

The forward has 17 goals from his 29 Premier League appearances this season and was on Zidane's radar before his departure in the summer.

However, Liverpool are not keen on selling a prized member of their front three and would demand a fee similar to the one that took Philippe Coutinho to a little over a year ago.