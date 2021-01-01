Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool chase Sterling reunion

Brazil legend Rivaldo believes his compatriot Raphinha would benefit from a transfer to Liverpool.

"Raphinha performed well on his debut for Brazil, but he was already shining in the Premier League with Leeds United and there are rumours of interest from Liverpool," he told Betfair.

"If he were to make the move, he may not be a regular starter, but I’m sure it would be a big step in his career since it would allow him to compete for titles and play in the Champions League which could be crucial for more call ups into the Brazilian national team."