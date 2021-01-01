Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Rudiger in talks with Man City, Tottenham and Juventus

Marcelo tells Real Madrid he's leaving
Marcelo has told Real Madrid that he is going to leave the club at the end of the season - according to El Nacional.
The 33-year-old has no intention of signing a new contract, and will therefore become a free agent when his contract expires in June 2022.
Marcelo is planning to return to his native Brazil, with Fluminese thought to be his most likely next destination.
Milan interested in Brest defender Faivre
Brest defender Romain Faivre is the subject of interest from Milan - according to Calcio Mercato.
The 23-year-old is open to heading to San Siro, but his current employers won't let him go until next summer.
Milan are happy to wait until then to sign Faivre, who has recorded three goals and four assists in 10 Ligue 1 games so far this season.
Mourinho wants Ceballos at Roma
Jose Mourinho wants to bring Dani Ceballos to Roma from Real Madrid - according to El Nacional.
The Spanish midfielder's former club Real Betis are also interested, but cannot afford to match his €20 million (£17m/$23m) price tag.
Roma are in a better position to land Ceballos, who returned to Real in the summer after a two-year loan spell at Arsenal.
Rudiger in talks with Man City, Tottenham and Juventus (Di Marzio)
Germany defender can leave Chelsea for free in summer
Antonio Rudiger is negotiating with Manchester City, Tottenham and Juventus, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
The Chelsea defender's contract expires at the end of the season and clubs are lining up to sign him, with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain also interested.
Man City to move for Zakaria
Manchester City are planning a move for Denis Zakaria.
Roma have been heavily linked with the Borussia Monchengladbach star but Calciomercato says City are ready to challenge them.
Chalobah to sign new Chelsea deal
Trevoh Chalobah is on the verge of signing a new contract at Chelsea, Football.London reports.
Chalobah has impressed under Thomas Tuchel and the club are eager to tie him down for the long term.
Everton and Leicester target Iso
Real Madrid midfielder Isco could continue his career in the Premier League.
Fichajes claims that Everton and Leicester are interested in signing the Spain international, whose contract expires at the end of the season.
Barcelona decide to sell Dest
Sergino Dest faces being offloaded by Barcelona in the near future.
El Nacional reports the USMNT international has been labelled a sellable asset by the club due to his underwhelming performances.