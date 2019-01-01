Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd and City to battle for Sancho

'Coutinho will settle without many problems'
Robert Lewandowski says Philippe Coutinho will have no issues settling in at Bayern.
The Brazilian will join the club on loan this summer, with the likes of Franck Ribery, Arjen Robben and James Rodriguez having departed.
Whitecaps begin search for sporting director
The Vancouver Whitecaps are on the hunt for a sporting director, the club announced on Friday.
With president Bob Lenarduzzi transitioning into a new role, the Whitecaps have "opened an extensive global search" for someone to run the sporting side of the club.
“These are exciting times in MLS with the league growing at an unprecedented rate both on and off the pitch,” said Jeff Mallett, Whitecaps co-owner. “We are committed to taking the 'Caps to the next level, to being championship contenders. We’ve invested heavily in our soccer operations, from facilities to coast-to-coast soccer programming for boys and girls. Bringing in a sporting director is the next step to take the club forward.”
'Coutinho wanted to leave'
Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde says that Philippe Coutinho decided to leave at the end of last season.
The Brazilian star is bound for Bayern Munich in the coming days after previously being linked with moves to Paris Saint-Germain and the Premier League.
Inter consider Sanchez after Dzeko extension
Inter are considering multiple attacking options, including Alexis Sanchez, after Edin Dzeko elected to extend his contract at Roma, reports Gianlucadimarzio.com.
Dzeko had been among Inter's top targets, but with him off the market, Manchester United's Sanchez is among the four players being looked at.
The other three include Fernando Llorente, Ante Rebic and a possible swap of Arkadiusz Milik for Mauro Icardi.
Barca defender drawing interest from Ajax & Milan
Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo has multiple suitors this summer, following his move to the La Liga champions, reports le10sport.
Ajax, Milan and Lille are among the teams interested in the former Toulouse player, who joined Barca last winter.
However, the player has, after consulting coach Ernesto Valverde, has elected to remain with the club.
LAFC not lowering Rossi price
Los Angeles FC have not lowered their asking price for Diego Rossi, reports ESPN.
It had been reported LAFC had dropped their price from $16.6 million (£13.6m) to $13.3 million in the wake of Fiorentina bidding $9.4m plus add-ons.
However, a league source claims LAFC will require at least a bid of $16.6m to secure Rossi, though the club are listening to offers.
Aubameyang and Lacazette contracts in the works - Emery
Arsenal are "working on" new contracts for star strikers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, according to Unai Emery.
Reports emerged on deadline day that both frontmen had agreed new deals, although sources at the Emirates immediately denied that anything had been signed.
Emery has now confirmed neither have put pen to paper but that talks are ongoing with both.
Man Utd and City to battle for Sancho
Both Manchester clubs are set to battle for Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho this summer, who will cost over £100 million ($122m), reports the Daily Mail.
Dortmund believe Sancho's sale is coming this summer and have already begun their search for his replacement.
However, the Manchester clubs will have plenty of competition from Europe's richest sides for the England international's signature.
Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that Christian Eriksen could still leave the club before the transfer window shuts on the continent.
Eriksen made his desire to leave clear and was linked with a big-money move to Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid or Manchester United, but neither Madrid club appear interested and United can no longer sign players after the close of the English window, leaving the Dane in limbo.
But despite a key performance in the opener, Pochettino has left the door open for the playmaker to leave, suggesting that anything is possible while the window remains open for the teams on the continent.