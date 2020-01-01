Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Inter ready to move for Barcelona's Vidal

Arteta expects Xhaka to stay at Arsenal
MIkel Arteta has said he thinks Xhaka will remain an Arsenal player, despite Hertha Berlin's interest.
The Spanish manager said the Switzerland international had told him he would stay, and he views him as integral to his project at the club.
"I think with the way we want to play, we’ll get him on board, he can be a tremendous player for the football club," Arteta told the media.
Barcelona looking at Traore and Olmo
Two Spanish youngsters impressing away from Spain have drawn the attention of defending La Liga champions Barcelona according to Sport.
Wolves winger Adama Traore and Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Dani Olmo have both had good starts to the season, and both started their careers in Catalunya, and may return there.
According to the report Barca have already approached Zagreb to make the first offer for Olmo
Moyes sees no problem in recalling Diangana
David Moyes got his West Ham reign off to a perfect start, swatting aside Bournemouth 4-0, but he says he may recall on-loan winger Grady Diangana.
The pacy youngster has impressed at West Brom in the Championship and with money tight at London Stadium Moyes may look to add him to his squad.
However the Scot acknowldeges the importance of playing for a winning side in a players development, according to the Birmingham Mail.
Parma and Genoa set to battle for Kurtic
SPAL midfielder Jasmin Kurtic is set to be the subject of a tug of war between Parma and Genoa this winter.
The Slovenia international has made 15 appearances and scored twice so far this season.
According to Gianluca di Marzio Parma are favourites as they're prepared to offer the 30-year-old an extra year on his contract.
Leeds look to Adams to replace Nketiah
Leeds United have lost Eddie Nketiah this January, with the striker recalled from his loan spell by Arsenal, but the Telegraph suggest they're going to secure an immediate replacement.
Southampton striker Che Adams has got off to a difficult start at St. Mary's, and Marco Bielsa's men may offer him a chance to return to the Championship, where he scored 22 goals for Birmingham last season.
Adams has appeared in two games for the Saints over the festive period and Ralph Hasenhuttl would prefer to keep him as they look to extricate themselves from the relegation mire.
Inter look to Vidal to boost midfield
Barcelona man may return to Italy this winter
Inter are taking in the Italian winter break at the top of the Serie A table, but head coach Antonio Conte is not resting on his laurels.
Calciomercato say that they're looking at bringing Arturo Vidal to Milan from Barcelona to add steel to the midfield.
The addition of the Chile interntational, and the return of Stefano Sensi, who started the season impressively before getting injured, are Conte's prime wishes, says the report.