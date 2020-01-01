Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Newcastle in shock talks for Koulibaly

Igor Gomes' agent Wagner Ribeiro said he is dreaming of taking the Sao Paulo attacker to La Liga giants .

Sao Paulo's Gomes has attracted interest from across Europe, with the 21-year-old linked to Madrid, , and .

Madrid have spent heavily in the Brazilian market, signing young trio Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes and Reinier Jesus in recent seasons.

And Ribeiro talked up the possibility of Gomes – who has been compared to Kaka – swapping Sao Paulo for Madrid.