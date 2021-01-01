Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Tottenham full-back Rose wants Bundesliga or La Liga move

Rose to leave Tottenham for Bundesliga or La Liga switch
2021-01-15T23:59:39Z
Red Bulls close to Haksabanovic signing
2021-01-15T23:46:53Z
Hearing, per source, that things are trending well with #RBNY & Montenegrin international Sead Haksabanovic (current club is Norrkoping).— Kristian Dyer (@KristianRDyer) January 15, 2021
Two clubs are in "final negotiations" per source. No deal yet but optimism. Would be a DP.
Swansea to beat Wolfsburg, Leverkusen to sign Morris
2021-01-15T23:34:38Z
Swansea are close to signing Jordan Morris from the Seattle Sounders, The Telegraph claims.
Wolsburg and Bayer Leverkusen are interested in the 26-year-old but he is already in talks with Swansea, with the Welsh team’s playing style a key factor in the deal.
AC Milan complete Meite signing
2021-01-15T23:31:02Z
Arsenal target Barcelona goalkeeper
2021-01-15T23:28:31Z
Neto wants to leave Camp Nou
Arsenal are considering a move for Barcelona goalkeeper Neto Murara.The 31-year-old wants to leave Camp Nou this month and Mundo Deportivo says the Gunners will only be able to convince him to sign if they can guarantee he will play.
Napoli want Barcelona full-back on loan
2021-01-15T23:25:58Z
El Shaarawy wants Shenhua release to seal Roma return
2021-01-15T23:15:04Z