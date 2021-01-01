Super League LIVE: European clubs' breakaway venture, fan reaction, what happens next & all the details

And as if that wasn't enough drama...
Tottenham - one of the founding members of the new Super League - have sacked Jose Mourinho. That's according to the Telegraph. 😬
Mourinho's fortunes with Spurs had declined significantly in recent weeks. They have won once in their last six matches, getting dumped out of the Europa League in the process, and their chances of continental qualification have been severely impacted with a number of disappointing results.
What's the deal? 🤔
Here's the run-down...
Essentially, the biggest clubs in Europe have banded together to challenge UEFA and effectively replace the Champions League as we know it.
A statement released late on Sunday explained that the desire of the founding club was "to deliver the best outcomes for the new League and for football as a whole.
It added: "The formation of the Super League comes at a time when the global pandemic has accelerated the instability in the existing European football economic model. Further, for a number of years, the Founding Clubs have had the objective of improving the quality and intensity of existing European competitions throughout each season, and of creating a format for top clubs and players to compete on a regular basis.
"The pandemic has shown that a strategic vision and a sustainable commercial approach are required to enhance value and support for the benefit of the entire European football pyramid. In recent months extensive dialogue has taken place with football stakeholders regarding the future format of European competitions. The Founding Clubs believe the solutions proposed following these talks do not solve fundamental issues, including the need to provide higher-quality matches and additional financial resources for the overall football pyramid."
Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City, Man Utd, Tottenham, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Inter, Juventus.
So, it looks like the Super League is happening...
The football world was profoundly shaken up on Sunday evening when news that 12 of the game's biggest clubs were intent on forming 'The Super League'.
It's been talked about for years, but nothing official materialised until now.
Stay with us throughout the day for all the latest news and all the reaction from pundits and fans alike.