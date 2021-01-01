Mumbai City vs Bengaluru FC LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Three changes in BFC XI
2021-02-15T13:07:19Z
Parag Srivas, Xisco Hernandez and Cleiton Silva replace injured Rahul Bheke, Pratik Chaudhari and Kristian Opseth. Ashique Kuruniyan returns to the matchday squad after a prolonged injury period.
Two changes in Mumbai lineup
2021-02-15T13:05:51Z
Sergio Lobera makes two changes in the Mumbai City lineup. CY Goddard replaces suspended Hugo Boumous and Vignesh D comes in place of Mandar Rao Dessai.
Team news!
2021-02-15T13:04:40Z
Ashique back in BFC matchday squad
Mumbai City vs Bengaluru FC
2021-02-15T12:44:28Z
Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.