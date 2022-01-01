Matchday LIVE: Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea in Premier League action plus PSG and Real Madrid

Here we go again!
Everton 1-0 Manchester United 😳 pic.twitter.com/4sbqnvEomX— GOAL (@goal) April 9, 2022
Gordon finish gives Toffees lead
It's just the ticket ordered for a Premier League lunchtime at Goodison Park - Everton lead Manchester United at the interval.
Anthony Gordon, with a helping hand off Harry Maguire, has the Toffees on top, while Jordan Pickford has played his part in keeping it that way too.
The Red Devils have work to do.
They liked that one!
OHHH ANTHONY GORDON! 🎶 pic.twitter.com/46tF9C3Qe1— Everton (@Everton) April 9, 2022
Visitors make early change
🔄 The Reds are forced into a first-half change.#MUFC | #EVEMUN pic.twitter.com/it89rHRpoq— Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 9, 2022
WATCH: Gordon strikes to put Everton ahead (UK only)
Anthony Gordon with a vital goal for Everton 💪— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 9, 2022
A big deflection, but the Goodison Park crowd won't care one bit, listen to that roar! pic.twitter.com/AkPtyTBF5Q
GOAL: Everton 1-0 Man Utd
(Anthony Gordon)
Would you believe it - Everton hit the front against the run of play!
The under-fire Toffees are on top against Manchester United thanks to a massive deflection off Harry Maguire.
Anthony Gordon is played the ball outside the box and he sights a strike to the right post. It comes off the England defender, and changes course to bury itself at the left post, wrongfooting David de Gea.
Red Devils in bright mood
Pushing for the opener 😤#MUFC | #EVEMUN pic.twitter.com/x0xrkgleeW— Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 9, 2022
Toffees claw back momentum
Traffic has ceased to be one-way at Goodison Park now, and Everton thread together a few moves of their own after withstanding the early barrage from their visitors.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison both look to carve down opposite sides, but Aaron Wan-Bissaka does some sterling recovery work for Manchester United.
Visitors muster early chances
A pair of great chances for Manchester United now! Cristiano Ronaldo pumps in a free-kick and the ball is cleared only as far as Marcus Rashford, who forces a dynamic save from Jordan Pickford with his follow-up.
Then, the Portuguese fires wide from the subsequent corner, though the flag is up for offside.
Early warning signs for Everton.
KO: Everton v Man Utd
The most important 90 minutes of Frank Lampard's Everton career are about to get underway.
It's a pretty important hour-and-a-half for Manchester United too. Lose against the Toffees and the boos will chase them all the way back up the M62.
Here we go!
Sancho set for sublime day?
Go get 'em, @Sanchooo10! ⚡️#EVEMUN | #MUFC pic.twitter.com/LKimOU47zo— Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 9, 2022
Home on the range
☀️🏠#EVEMUN pic.twitter.com/egIGfd8sic— Everton (@Everton) April 9, 2022
Fresh drip loading...
Game day 😍 pic.twitter.com/HJzzoF8Agy— GOAL (@goal) April 9, 2022
Can Rashford earn redemption?
It's a start for Marcus Rashford too, with the under-fire Manchester United and England winger handed another chance to turn his form around today at Goodison Park.
The youngster's efforts off the field over the past few years have helped him emerge as one of the game's great figures, but a keen drop in form saw him left out in the cold for the Three Lions' most recent squad.
It raises the notion he could miss out on Qatar 2022 entirely, and he'll hope to kick himself back into top gear sooner rather than later.
24 - @MarcusRashford is making his 200th Premier League appearance today; aged 24 years and 160 days, he is the youngest player to reach 200 games for Manchester United in the competition, overtaking Ryan Giggs (24y 295d). Landmark. pic.twitter.com/7FICOlmPkH— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 9, 2022
Too late for Toffees to unstick themselves?
It's hard to imagine that at the start of the season, many would have considered Everton's home clash with Manchester United in early April a potential six-pointer for the hosts - but well, here we are.
It has been an awful season at Goodison Park for the Toffees. Liverpool fans love to mock that Rafael Benitez - or "Agent Rafa" to the Reds - did the job in putting their local rivals at the wrong end of the table.
But Frank Lampard's failure to undo the damage is what may prove to be more costly on Merseyside instead. Newcastle's win on Friday has heaped more pressure on them - and a loss today, coupled with a result for either Leeds or Watford against the other, would really hammer home their risky situation.
📋 | This is how we line-up this afternoon!#EVEMUN pic.twitter.com/tjFRsdrBEO— Everton (@Everton) April 9, 2022
🚨 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 🚨— Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 9, 2022
Here's your #MUFC team to take on the Toffees! ✊#EVEMUN
Today's order of play
Talk about an absolutely stacked line-up too. The biggest match of the weekend might be yet to come tomorrow, but there's a whole host of title-chasing and top-four heavyweights set to spark today alone. Our order of play then is as follows:
1230/0730: Everton v Manchester United
1430/0930: Bayern Munich v Augsburg
1500/1000: Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion
1500/1000: Southampton v Chelsea
1515/1015: Mallorca v Atletico Madrid
1700/1200: Inter v Hellas Verona
1730/1230: Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur
1945/1445: Cagliari v Juventus
2000/1500: Real Madrid v Getafe
2000/1500: Clermont v Paris Saint Germain
(All times BST/EST)
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Hello and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live - our rolling blog coverage of all the biggest beats and hottest games across Europe this weekend!
So, here it is then. The weekend we've all been waiting for - the one that brings together the Premier League's two biggest sides, to square off in a decisive battle that could swing the title either way.
But wait! That's not until tomorrow - and before then, we've got a whole plethora of intriguing matches to work our way through. Can Manchester United stay in the hunt for the Champions League places? Can Bayern Munich motor onwards in the Bundesliga? Will Paris Saint-Germain be a shell of themselves when Kylian Mbappe leaves in the end?
We may not have all the answers - but we might find out some of them soon enough. So, everybody! Let's make like the Autobots - and roll out!