After showing a very keen interest in Christopher Nkunku, Todd Boehly is supposedly set to raid RB Leipzig again.

The Blues are reportedly interesting in picking up another player from RB Leipzig, namely Croatian defender Joško Gvardiol.

According to the Telegraph, Gvardiol’s release clause is set at approximately £43.6m which the Blues are ready to meet.

The defender is considered to be one of the biggest defensive prospects across Europe.