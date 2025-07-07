Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo?! Saudi Pro League club launch ambitious bid to sign Argentine superstar & set up epic GOAT reunion amid Inter Miami contract uncertainty

Al-Ahli have launched a bid to sign Lionel Messi that would see the Inter Miami star reunited with Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League.

Argentine icon Messi has been competing in MLS since deciding to chase the American dream in the summer of 2023. He snubbed interest from the Middle East at that stage, despite lucrative contract offers being on the table.

Messi has enjoyed Leagues Cup and Supporters’ Shield triumphs in the United States, while being named MVP for 2024, but is seeing his contract in South Florida run down. He is only tied to terms through to the end of the year.

With no extension being agreed, despite a 12-month option being in place, Messi is free to speak with any interested parties outside of America. According to L’Equipe, Al-Ahli are making a serious play for the 38-year-old’s signature.

They are looking to do a deal that would see Messi take on a new challenge in December. No financial details of the approach are being revealed, but Saudi Arabia is reportedly doing “everything it can to tip the scales”.

A stunning switch late in 2025 would see Messi come up against eternal rival Ronaldo once more, as the Portuguese GOAT has agreed a new two-year contract with Al-Nassr. They - having once graced opposing sides of the fierce Clasico divide that exists between Barcelona and Real Madrid - are both looking to compete at the next World Cup in 2026.