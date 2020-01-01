Lampard feels 'like a broken record' after narrow Chelsea win in FA Cup

The Blues have sealed their spot in the fifth round but their boss was quick to bemoan a continued wastefulness in the final third

manager Frank Lampard once again expressed his disappointment at his side's inability to score more goals, saying he feels like a broken record.

The Blues held on for a gritty 2-1 win over Hull City in the FA Cup fourth round with goals from Michy Batshuayi and Fikayo Tomori proving enough to book their spot in the next stage.

Lampard's men edged possession and total shots across the 90 minutes but faced a nervous final 10 minutes after Hull's Kamil Grosicki struck in the 78th minute.

While Chelsea's head coach was relieved to see his side progress, he conceded the manner of victory summed up his side's struggles in the final third this season.

"The good news is we are in the hat, the bad news is that it is a small example of our season," Lampard told BT Sport.

"We had the game in our grasp and we play in nice patterns to finish them. But when they don't come off you need to keep trying them. When we play well we are a good team but we don't finish the game. We caused our own problems.

"It is a hard one. We work hard in front of goal and it is not coming off for us. It is going to define you. I feel like a broken record. We have the larger share of possession and shots on goal but not making those count.

"There is more goals to be had and control of the game. You can't bemoan your luck, such as a deflection with the Hull goal. It is frustrating. We are making mistakes and allowing them to run two on two in the last few minutes."

In the absence of an injured Tammy Abraham, Batshuayi led the line for the Blues and the Belgian managed to open the scoring after just six minutes.

While content with his overall performance, Lampard stressed he hopes to see more from Batshuayi when he is given a chance to play the full 90 minutes.

"He gets his goal. I am pleased as a goal scorer and a striker, he wants to score goals and it helps his confidence. I am pleased," Lampard said.

"I have said all season that we can’t just rely on Tammy. Tammy has been scoring regularly. He has given us a lot.

"Of course, we want Michy firing and scoring goals like he did today and when he trains he needs to stay at that level because today we needed him.

"I said yesterday, he trains as I want him to train and that’s not easy when you are not playing as much as you want to do but you have to go the extra mile to show that you deserve to play. When you get them opportunities then you have to, wherever they are, show it.

"Today, I am happy with Michy. I am happy. Not because of just his goal. His goal was slightly fortunate but I like that. That’s how goal scorers should score those kind of goals but I just want him to keep delivering when he is training and when the opportunities come.

"We are at that level of football which is quite demanding and everyone judges strikers on goals and I think Michy has that in him. So I want to see a bit more."