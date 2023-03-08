Fresh kicks! Kylian Mbappe to don custom Nike Mercurial boots against Bayern Munich after becoming PSG's record goalscorer

Kylian Mbappe will wear a custom pair of gold Nike boots for Wednesday's clash at Bayern Munich, after becoming Paris Saint-Germain's leading scorer.

  • Mbappe scored 201st goal on Saturday
  • Now PSG's all-time record scorer
  • Will wear custom gold boots against Bayern

WHAT HAPPENED? The Frenchman's strike against Nantes on Saturday took him to 201 goals in a PSG shirt, above Edinson Cavani to become the club's record scorer at just 24 years of age. His efforts were rewarded with a trophy and memorable ceremony at the Parc des Princes after the match, while the Parisian club revealed he will wear special pair of Nike Mercurial boots in Wednesday's Champions League clash.

More to follow...

