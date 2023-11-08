'It was too much' - Kylian Mbappe criticises AC Milan fans' treatment of Gianluigi Donnarumma after jeers and fake banknotes rain down on PSG goalkeeper during Champions League defeat

Kylian Mbappe slammed AC Milan fans for their treatment of Gianluigi Donnarumma after jeers and fake banknotes rain down on PSG goalkeeper.

Donnarumma faced a hostile reception

Angry Milan Ultras troll keeper

Mbappe sorry for the PSG keeper

WHAT HAPPENED? Donnarumma's return to the San Siro with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Tuesday evening ended in a 2-1 defeat after having moved to the French club in 2021 on a free transfer. His move to PSG was marked by controversy, with reports suggesting that he would earn more than £10 million ($12 million) per year, which didn't sit well with Milan supporters as they believe that the keeper ditched his boyhood club for more money.

The Milan ultras gave Donnarumma a hostile reception and even threw fake cash with Donnarumma's face on it, christening him 'Dollar-umma'. Mbappe was not pleased to see his teammate get harassed by Milan fans and hit out at them after the match.

WHAT THEY SAID: “There was a lot of noise and they gave Gigio quite a difficult reception. I think it was a bit too much, but there you go, that’s football nowadays," he told TeleLombardia in the mixed zone.

“The fans do what they want, we can’t know what they feel inside. We protected Gigio as much as we could, and we feel sorry for him this evening.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Milan picked up the three points in front of a raucous crowd at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza with goals from Rafael Leao and Olivier Giroud. PSG's Milan Skriniar had opened the scoring but Milan's hunger to win made the difference in the end. Their victory threw open the qualification race with all four teams including Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle United in contention for the top two spots in Group F.

WHAT NEXT? PSG will return to action against Reims on Saturday in Ligue 1 away from home, while Milan will make a trip to Leece.