The New York Knicks (1-0) welcome the Boston Celtics (0-1) to Madison Square Garden on Friday night for an early-season Eastern Conference clash.

The Knicks kicked off their campaign on a high note, securing a 119-111 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, while the defending champion Celtics stumbled out of the gate with a heartbreaking 117-116 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Last season, Boston dominated this matchup, sweeping the Knicks 4-0—but this year’s narrative could be very different.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics NBA game, plus plenty more.

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics: Date and tip-off time

The Knicks will face off against the Celtics in an exciting NBA game on Friday, October 24, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT at the Madison Square Garden in New York, USA.

Date Friday, October 24, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Madison Square Garden Location New York, USA

How to watch New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics live on:

Local TV Channel: MSG, FDSN SU

MSG, FDSN SU Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

New York Knicks team news

For New York, there’s a renewed sense of optimism under first-year head coach Mike Brown, as the Knicks retained their core while strengthening a once-anemic bench. In their season opener, the Knicks built a commanding 15-point halftime cushion and withstood a late push from the Cavaliers to close out the 119-111 win at home.

Forward OG Anunoby set the tone, leading the way with 24 points on 9-of-17 shooting and pulling down 14 rebounds. Star guard Jalen Brunson chipped in 23 points—including an impressive 12-of-13 from the free-throw line—along with five assists, while Deuce McBride provided a lift off the bench, scoring 15 points and posting a +17 in 26 minutes.

New York was without center Mitchell Robinson (knee) and forward Josh Hart (back) in the opener, and both remain questionable for Friday’s contest. If the Knicks can keep up their energy and bench scoring, they’ll have a chance to make an early statement against the defending champs under the bright lights of the Garden.

Boston Celtics team news

The Celtics enter the season looking to defend their 2024 NBA crown, but they’re already facing major adversity. Without All-Star forward Jayson Tatum, who’s sidelined indefinitely with a torn Achilles, Boston’s offensive rhythm looked disjointed in their opener. Despite holding the upper hand for much of the game, they were outscored by 12 in the fourth quarter as Philadelphia stormed back to steal a one-point win.

All-Star guard Jaylen Brown and Derrick White carried the scoring load, each posting 25 points while combining to shoot 16-for-38 from the floor. Neemias Queta gave the Celtics a spark off the bench with 17 points and eight rebounds in just 25 minutes, while Payton Pritchard added 16 points despite struggling from deep (1-for-7 from beyond the arc).

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics head-to-head record

Date (US) Competition Home Team Away Team Score 07/14/25 LVSL Boston Celtics New York Knicks 94–81 05/17/25 NBA New York Knicks Boston Celtics 119–81 05/15/25 NBA Boston Celtics New York Knicks 127–102 05/13/25 NBA New York Knicks Boston Celtics 121–113 05/11/25 NBA New York Knicks Boston Celtics 93–115

